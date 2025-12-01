Paul Finebaum reacts to Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU

Lane Kiffin better hope the echo chamber down in the bayou is loud enough to drown out the outside noise about him.

Because he’s being ripped apart by some of the biggest college football media personalities out there.

That includes the voice of the SEC, Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum was especially harsh in his criticisms of Kiffin and his decision to leave No. 7 Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff, comparing Kiffin to another celebrity with a last name starting with a “K.”

“In many ways, Lane Kiffin has become college football’s version of Kim Kardashian,” Finebaum said Monday morning on ESPN’s Get Up! show. “No matter what he does or what she does, everything crashes and burns around him.

“And this is so interesting because, Greeny, as we have talked many times here before, Lane Kiffin was hired by Ole Miss. He rebuilt his reputation. He rehabilitated it, and he became a sane Lane Kiffin until yesterday when he burned it all down once again because that’s who Lane Kiffin is.”

Finebaum also called out ludicrous statement Kiffin about why he wasn’t allowed to remain with the Rebels through their playoff run.

“One of the big arguments all day Saturday on the game day set and everywhere else, let Lane Kiffin coach out the rest of the season,” Finebaum said. “And then Lane telling Marty Smith yesterday, I wanted to coach the season, and he blamed it on Keith Carter as boss.

“Guess whose fault this is? This is Lane Kiffin’s fault. He could have easily coached the rest of the season in the playoffs and maybe won the national championship had he remained the Ole Miss coach. But he chose to blow it all up, take the LSU job, and try to have this cake and eat it too.”

That’s what we’ve been saying. Kiffin wanted to have his cake and eat it too.

History tells us none is this is surprising and Finebaum explained why.

“He has done this before,” Finebaum said. “He walked out on Tennessee after one year to go to his ultimate dream job, Southern Cal. That ended badly. He walked out on other schools. So don’t forget that Lane Kiffin was fired at Alabama after he already took another job. He was fired because he didn’t prepare his team for a playoff game. And Nick Saban, before the national championship game, got rid of his, his offensive coordinator.

“The thing that is so irritating to friends of Lane Kiffin, and I consider myself one is that he rehabilitated himself and then he did it again. This is a vicious cycle in the history of Lane Kiffin.

“When he turned down Auburn, he stayed because of his family. And unfortunately for Lane Kiffin, as great a coach as he is, he still doesn’t have a championship as a head coach, by the way, he keeps bringing all this on. And part of it is he’s always looking around.

“He has wandering eyes. Last year, had Florida done the right thing and fired Billy Napier, Lane Kiffin would have taken that job. This year, the better job is LSU.

“Three years from now, what if Alabama comes open? You don’t think he wants that job? He was begging for that job two years ago after Nick Saban retired.”