Which assistant coaches followed Lane Kiffin to LSU?

The fallout from a drama-filled Sunday continues Monday as more information comes to light.

Perhaps most important for No. 7 Ole Miss is which assistant coaches are staying in Oxford and which ones are going with ex-coach Lane Kiffin to LSU.

No official announcements have been made but there are confirmed reports that answer this questions. Also, the Ole Miss coaching staff roster has been updated on the school’s official website.

Per reports, here are the coaches that went with Kiffin to Baton Rouge:

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald

Head strength coach Nick Savage

GM Billy Glasscock

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends coach Joe Cox

Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations Thaddeus Rivers

Senior Director of Player Personnel Mike Williams

Analyst, Inside Receivers coach Sawyer Jordan

Linebackers coach Chris Kiffin

Ole Miss made some quick moves to retain a lot of the coaching staff. It announced hiring Pete Golding as the head coach in the same breath it said bye to Kiffin.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that assistant coach’s salaries were doubled for them to remain with the Rebels in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Possible impact on CFP rankings

The biggest concern for Ole Miss and its fans is how will the CFP selection committee view the Rebels without its head coach and offensive coordinators?

Those are the coaches with the biggest impact as far as the committee should be concerned with. Is it a big enough impact that the committee drops Ole Miss a spot or two in the rankings?

Or would the committee dare to drop the Rebels outside of the top 12 and the playoff field?

Hopefully not, but we know it’s a factor the committee will consider. Because it has to.

One of the principles of the committee’s protocol is, “Other relevant factors such as unavailability of key players and coaches that may have affected a team’s performance during the season or likely will affect its postseason performance.”

We saw something similar in 2023 when undefeated ACC Champion Florida State was withheld from the playoff field because it was down to its third-string quarterback.

However, that was in a four-team playoff. In the new 12-teeam playoff, Ole Miss shouldn’t have to worry about not making the playoff all together.

But that home playoff game is in danger of being taken away.