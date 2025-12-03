Rebel Roundup: Chambliss wins 2025 Conerly Trophy

In less than a year, Trinidad Chambliss has gone from being a Division II quarterback to becoming the best college football player in Mississippi.

Chambliss was named the winner of the 2025 C Spire Conerly Trophy on Tuesday night.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and on the precipice of the first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

Chambliss has marshalled a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 ypg), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 ppg).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6. Chambliss has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Ole Miss has had a lot of coaching drama in the last couple of weeks, but the Rebels did conduct a coaching search without much fanfare. Ole Miss has hired Todd Shulenberger to the Rebels’ soccer program. Shulenberger comes to Oxford after 11 seasons at Washington State where he became the Cougars’ winningest coach, compiling a record of 113-67-34. Overall Shulenberger led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament five different times including three-consecutive appearances from 2017-2019.

Former Ole Miss softball star and current athletics intern Aliyah Binford has been selected in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Allocation Draft. Binford was selected 24th overall in the allocation draft by the AUSL Volts on Monday.

In college, I was a running QB. We were a sprint out offense, so I had a big transition going into pro ball.

Archie Manning

