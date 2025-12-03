Tuberville echoes his famous ‘pine box’ quote in reaction to Kiffin news

A major concern in the aftermath of Lane Kiffin choosing to leave Ole Miss for LSU was the impact it would have on the events of today.

While it wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine for Ole Miss, it has to feel like a good day.

The Rebels are poised to have a signing class ranked in the top 35 (it varies between the recruiting services) and have had official and unofficial responses to some of things said by its former coach in recent days.

And then there’s this fun tidbit, per political reporter Eric Michael Garcia.

“I asked Tommy Tuberville about Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss, where he once coached, for LSU: ‘He left in a Pine Box like I did.’”

Since it’s been almost 30 years, it’s worth retelling what the now-US senator was referring to.

In 1998, Tuberville was the head coach at Ole Miss. For perspective, this was the first year of the BCS era.

Tuberville and the Rebels went 7-5 (3-5 in SEC) and earned an invitation to the Independence Bowl. Amidst all of that, Tuberville was rumored to leaving Oxford for Auburn.

On a radio show appearance, Tuberville said “they’ll have to carry me out of here in a pine box,” about leaving Ole Miss.

Two days later, he accepted the head coaching job at Auburn.

Mark Twain hit an absolute home run when he said that history doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes.

Other reasons why it was a good day

Ole Miss did end up losing some recruits to LSU in the wake of Kiffin’s departure to Baton Rouge. A few others also surprised with decisions to go to other schools, too.

But, overall, it’s a solid recruiting class. How good depends on which recruiting service you prefer, but the major ones have the Rebels’ class ranked around No. 30 overall.

Add in what Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in response to some of Kiffin’s claims (e.g, when Kiffin was told he couldn’t coach in the playoffs, players wanting him to remain with the team, etc.) and three players making social media posts refuting Kiffin’s claim, today was a very good day.