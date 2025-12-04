How to watch No. 13 Ole Miss host No. 18 Notre Dame

Ole Miss women’s basketball is off to a fantastic start to its season.

The Rebels are ranked No. 13 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Polls and are a perfect 7-0 for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

While the Rebels haven’t played the hardest schedule (but also not the easiest with games against Memphis and Wisconsin), Thursday night will offer them their biggest challenge of the season.

No. 18 Notre Dame is coming to Oxford for the first time with one of the nation’s leading scorers, Hannah Hidalgo (27 points per game).

“She’s a fierce competitor who wills her team to wins,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said about Hidalgo. “This isn’t her first time being “the one.” Two years ago she carried that load, so she’s no stranger to it. She plays with no fear and incredible confidence. In sports, especially women’s basketball, you have to have confidence and competitive swagger. She has it.”

Tale of the tape

Notre Dame’s only loss this season came against No. 6 Michigan, 93-54, on a neutral court.

The Fighting Irish as a whole rank No. 24 in scoring with an average of 82.8 points per game, but ranks 141st in scoring defense (61.9 points allowed per game).

Ole Miss may be able to take advantage of that weakness. The Rebels scoring offense and defense both rank in the top 25 in the nation.

The Rebels’ offense ranks No. 20 with 83.7 ppg and its defense ranks No. 24 with just 53.1 points allowed per game.

It’s an excellent opportunity for Ole Miss to solidify its status as one of the better teams in the country. The Rebels are hoping a home court advantage will help, too.

“We’ve been pushing to get as many fans as possible in the Pavilion. I would love a sellout. There’s a lot of buzz around town, and I think it will be a great opportunity to truly see where we are right now. The timing feels right,” McPhee-McCuin said. “There’s a lot of star power and two teams still figuring things out. They’re offering $2.50 concessions, a drum line, even a dog flying around. It’s going to be a great environment, and hopefully people take advantage.”

If you’re unable to attend the game in-person, here’s how you can watch Thursday night’s matchup.

How to Watch: No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss