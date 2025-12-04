Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss ends NSD with top 25 signing class

No. 6 Ole Miss football dodged any major ramifications from its recent coaching change on the first day of the early signing period.

The Rebels signed 17 new players to join the program next season, giving the Rebels a top 25 signing class by one of the major recruiting services.

ESPN ranked Ole Miss at No. 24 at the end of Wednesday, while Rivals had them at No. 26 and 247Sports at No. 32.

2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja’Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja’Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

No. 13 Ole Miss women’s basketball finished the first month of the season undefeated, but its first game of December will be its toughest yet. The Rebels will host No. 18 Notre Dame on Wednesday night as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Ole Miss and Notre Dame are facing off for just the second time in the series history, but the second time in two years. The Rebels and Fighting Irish last faced off in the second round of the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament, with Notre Dame claiming a 71-56 win as the host team.

