Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss ends NSD with top 25 signing class

No. 6 Ole Miss football dodged any major ramifications from its recent coaching change on the first day of the early signing period.
The Rebels signed 17 new players to join the program next season, giving the Rebels a top 25 signing class by one of the major recruiting services.
ESPN ranked Ole Miss at No. 24 at the end of Wednesday, while Rivals had them at No. 26 and 247Sports at No. 32.
2026 Ole Miss Football Signing Class
- Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
- Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
- Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
- Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
- Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
- Ja’Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
- Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
- Ja’Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
- Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
- Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
- Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
- Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
- Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
- Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
- Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
- Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
- Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County
Yesterday’s Results
- No games played.
Today’s Schedule
- Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Did You Notice?
- No. 13 Ole Miss women’s basketball finished the first month of the season undefeated, but its first game of December will be its toughest yet. The Rebels will host No. 18 Notre Dame on Wednesday night as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Ole Miss and Notre Dame are facing off for just the second time in the series history, but the second time in two years. The Rebels and Fighting Irish last faced off in the second round of the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament, with Notre Dame claiming a 71-56 win as the host team.
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
The best advice I try to give a young quarterback is, you need to know what you’re doing. You need to know what you’re doing, because if you know where to go with the football, you can get rid of it and throw it and you won’t get hit.
Archie Manning