Ole Miss flips 3-star LSU recruit in ongoing battle with Lane Kiffin

Many Ole Miss fans were concerned about losing prized recruits to LSU after Lane Kiffin decided to leave Oxford for Baton Rouge.

Maybe it should’ve been the LSU fans that were concerned about Ole Miss flipping prized LSU recruits.

Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.) interior offensive lineman Jalan Chapman had been committed to LSU since July of 2024. But once Kiffin took over at LSU, Chapman decommitted.

“After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose,” Chapman wrote in a social media post.

On Friday, he committed to Ole Miss.

Chapman, a three-star 6-foot-2, 265 lbs., prospect, will be the 18th member of Ole Miss coach Pete Golding’s top 30 signing class. No official announcement has been made.

Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett is reporting Chapman’s commitment and he falls into the category of trustworthy sources. But college football fans don’t need a reminder that nothing is official until the paperwork is done.

The battle with LSU continues

On many levels, Ole Miss and LSU will be fighting over the messy departure of Kiffin. Right now, the fight is on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.

Who can sign who? Who can flip which recruits? Who can keep their players from entering the portal?

It’s a good sign then that Ole Miss is flipping LSU recruits. Kiffin flipped only three Ole Miss commits to LSU (others signed elsewhere too) and Ole Miss has a few flips of its own.

But after the craziness of the last month, it’s got to feel good to beat Kiffin and LSU in some way.

Updated signing class

As previously mentioned, the Rebels’ signing class now sits at 18 members. Where it ranks depends on which recruiting service you prefer. Here are the big three:

It should be noted that 247Sports shows only 16 signees, not 18. Also, more additions to the class could be made. Duece Geralds is reportedly making his decision on Friday.

A four-star defensive lineman from Suwanee, Ga. had been committed to the Tigers since August. But like many players, he chose to wait to sign after the coaching change.

“I was planning to sign this morning, but after speaking with my family, I decided to give myself a couple more days to get to know the new staff. I am still committed to LSU and plan to make a final decision and sign by Friday.’

Ole Miss is one of the schools reportedly in the running to flip Geralds from LSU, which would be a huge accomplishment by Golding and his staff.