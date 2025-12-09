Ole Miss lands seven players on All-SEC teams

No. 6 Ole Miss is headed to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance after winning 11 games for the first time in school history.
Naturally, a season like includes standout performances from multiple players and those Rebels were honored Tuesday when the SEC announced its All-SEC teams for the season.
Ole Miss had two players named First Team All-SEC, two on Second Team All-SEC and three on Third Team All-SEC
First Team
Running back Kewan Lacy was one of two running backs named to the first team, alongside Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy. Lacy finished second in the nation with 20 rushing touchdowns, while also gaining 1,279 yards on 258 carries.
He set a new single-season rushing touchdown record and all-purpose touchdown record. Lacy is also a finalist for the Doak Walk Award, given to the nation’s best running back.
Kicker Lucas Carneiro was also named to the first team with 73 out of 74 kicks resulting in touchbacks. Carneiro ranks among the top kickers nationally, leading all SEC kickers and sitting tied for fourth nationally at 114 total points scored.
On the season, Carneiro is 22-of-25 (88.0 percent) on field goals with a long of 54 and a perfect 48-of-48 line on PATs.
Second Team
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and tight end Dae’Quan Wright were named to the Second Team All-SEC.
Chambliss had a breakout season in his first season in Oxford, rising from backup quarterback to starter of a CFP team. He completed 218-of-333 passes (65.5 percent) for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.
ICYMI: Chambliss waiver decision looms as Ole Miss prepares for CFP run
Wright leads all tight ends nationally in yards per catch, averaging 16.30 yards per reception. His four receiving touchdowns are the second-most by a Rebel receiver this season.
Third Team
Offensive lineman Diego Pounds, defensive lineman Will Echoles and linebacker Princewill Umanmielen were all named to the Third Team All-SEC.
Here are the complete All-SEC teams released Tuesday:
First Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
- RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
- WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- OL Keagen Trost, Missouri
- OL Trevor Goosby, Texas
- C Jake Slaughter, Florida
- All-Purpose: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Defense
- DL Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- DL Colin Simmons, Texas
- DL Zion Young, Missouri
- DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- LB Xavier Atkins, Auburn
- LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- DB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- DB Bray Hubbard, Alabama
- DB Michael Taaffe, Texas
- DB AJ Haulcy, LSU
Special Teams
- PK Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
- P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
- RS KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- KOS Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
- LS Beau Gardner, Georgia
- Second Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*
- QB Ty Simpson, Alabama*
- RB Jadan Baugh, Florida
- RB DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*
- RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*
- WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
- WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia*
- WR Ryan Wingo, Texas*
- TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU*
- TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*
- OL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- OL Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- OL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- OL Cayden Green, Missouri
- C Drew Bobo, Georgia
- All-Purpose: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Defense
- DL Damon Wilson II, Missouri
- DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
- DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
- DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- LB Arion Carter, Tennessee
- LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- DB KJ Bolden, Georgia
- DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
- DB Ty Bryant, Kentucky*
- DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*
- DB Malik Muhammad, Texas*
Special Teams
- PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia
- P Brett Thorson, Georgia
- RS Ryan Niblett, Texas
- KOS Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
- LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Third Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
- RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
- WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
- TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
- OL Austin Barber, Florida
- OL Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
- OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- OL DJ Campbell, Texas*
- OL Lance Heard, Tennessee*
- C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- All-purpose: Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Defense
- DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- DL Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
- DL Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- LB Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
- LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
- LB Harold Perkins, LSU
- DB Ty Redmond, Tennessee
- DB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
- DB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- DB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*
- DB Colton Hood, Tennessee*
Special Teams
- PK Damian Ramos, LSU
- P Grant Chadwick, LSU
- RS Vicari Swain, South Carolina
- KOS Trey Smack, Florida
- LS Rocco Underwood, Florida
(* – Ties)