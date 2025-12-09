Ole Miss lands seven players on All-SEC teams

No. 6 Ole Miss is headed to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance after winning 11 games for the first time in school history.

Naturally, a season like includes standout performances from multiple players and those Rebels were honored Tuesday when the SEC announced its All-SEC teams for the season.

Ole Miss had two players named First Team All-SEC, two on Second Team All-SEC and three on Third Team All-SEC

First Team

Running back Kewan Lacy was one of two running backs named to the first team, alongside Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy. Lacy finished second in the nation with 20 rushing touchdowns, while also gaining 1,279 yards on 258 carries.

He set a new single-season rushing touchdown record and all-purpose touchdown record. Lacy is also a finalist for the Doak Walk Award, given to the nation’s best running back.

Kicker Lucas Carneiro was also named to the first team with 73 out of 74 kicks resulting in touchbacks. Carneiro ranks among the top kickers nationally, leading all SEC kickers and sitting tied for fourth nationally at 114 total points scored.

On the season, Carneiro is 22-of-25 (88.0 percent) on field goals with a long of 54 and a perfect 48-of-48 line on PATs.

Second Team

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and tight end Dae’Quan Wright were named to the Second Team All-SEC.

Chambliss had a breakout season in his first season in Oxford, rising from backup quarterback to starter of a CFP team. He completed 218-of-333 passes (65.5 percent) for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Wright leads all tight ends nationally in yards per catch, averaging 16.30 yards per reception. His four receiving touchdowns are the second-most by a Rebel receiver this season.

Third Team

Offensive lineman Diego Pounds, defensive lineman Will Echoles and linebacker Princewill Umanmielen were all named to the Third Team All-SEC.

Here are the complete All-SEC teams released Tuesday:

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL Keagen Trost, Missouri

OL Trevor Goosby, Texas

C Jake Slaughter, Florida

All-Purpose: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Defense

DL Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

DL Colin Simmons, Texas

DL Zion Young, Missouri

DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB CJ Allen, Georgia

LB Xavier Atkins, Auburn

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB Mansoor Delane, LSU

DB Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB AJ Haulcy, LSU

Special Teams

PK Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama*

RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

RB DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*

RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia*

WR Ryan Wingo, Texas*

TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU*

TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*

OL Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

OL Monroe Freeling, Georgia

OL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

OL Cayden Green, Missouri

C Drew Bobo, Georgia

All-Purpose: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Defense

DL Damon Wilson II, Missouri

DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

DB Ty Bryant, Kentucky*

DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*

DB Malik Muhammad, Texas*

Special Teams

PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL Austin Barber, Florida

OL Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL DJ Campbell, Texas*

OL Lance Heard, Tennessee*

C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

All-purpose: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Defense

DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

DL Keyron Crawford, Auburn

DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

DB Ty Redmond, Tennessee

DB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

DB Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*

DB Colton Hood, Tennessee*

Special Teams

PK Damian Ramos, LSU

P Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS Vicari Swain, South Carolina

KOS Trey Smack, Florida

LS Rocco Underwood, Florida

(* – Ties)