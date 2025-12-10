Ole Miss QB Chambliss picks up first post-season award from SEC

One of the casualties of the Lane Kiffin saga at Ole Miss and LSU was it overshadowed a lot of other great things happening in Oxford.

One of those is quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who went from leading Ferriss State to a Division II national championship to leading Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff.

That’s an amazing story that’s ending hasn’t been written yet and at least some people were able to see it through the mess left in the wake of Kiffin’s departure.

Chambliss was named the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year in a vote by the conference’s head coaches. He completed 218-of-333 passes (65.5 percent) for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Chambliss led an Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 ypg), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 ppg).

His three interceptions are the fewest in Ole Miss history by quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts. He’s also found his way onto other single-season lists.

He is only the seventh Rebel quarterback to ever throw for 3,000 yards in a season, currently ranking 11th on the Ole Miss single-season lists, as well as 10th in total offense (3,486). Chambliss also ranks fourth in completion percentage (65.5), fourth in passing efficiency (157.6), fourth in yards per completion (13.8), tied for fourth in 300-yard passing games (seven) and fifth in yards per attempt (9.1).

Chambliss is just the second athlete in SEC history to win the award, joining Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia who won it in 2024, the first year of the award’s existence.

Chambliss is also a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien awards.

