Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 15

There are no more off weeks in the NFL until the regular season ends.

All 32 teams have had their single bye week and now everybody is in action, including several Ole Miss alumni.

There are no former Rebels in Thursday night’s game, so Ole Miss fans will have to wait until Sunday to see some of their favorites players in action.

Here’s this weeks NFL schedule of former Ole Miss football players:

Sunday

Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Chicago Bears (9-4) | Noon | FOX

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 28-21 loss to the Packers.

Season: 8 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) | Noon | CBS

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had one catch for 18 yards in a 22-19 OT win against the Eagles.

Season: 20 receptions, 175 yards, 1 TD

Buffalo Bills (9-4) at New England Patriots (11-2) | Noon | CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.

Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Bye week.

Season: 3 GS, 13 GP

Washington Commanders (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11) | Noon | FOX

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played all 52 offensive snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 12 GS

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) | Noon | FOX

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had six catches for 100 yards (16.7 ypc) in a 22-19 OT loss to the Chargers.

Season: 62 receptions, 799 yards, 6 TDs

Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) at Denver Broncos (11-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Was active, but did not play in a 28-21 win against the Bears.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had a two catches for eight yards in a 24-17 win against the Raiders.

Season: 40 receptions, 347 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was inactive due to an ankle injury for a 24-17 win against the Raiders.

Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL

Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was by the Bills last week and was quickly signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

Carolina Panthers (7-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-10) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.

Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Tennessee Titans (2-11) at San Francisco 49ers (9-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Indianapolis Colts (8-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-3) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 37-9 win against the Falcons.

Season: 2 GP

Minnesota Vikings (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.

Season: 1 GP

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had three tackles, one solo, and a QB hit in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.

Season: 21 tackles, 16 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Monday

Miami Dolphins (6-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Played on 19 snaps (13 defense, six special teams) in a 34-10 win against the Jets.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 93 yards in a 39-34 OT win against the Bengals.

Season: 40 receptions, 604 yards, 6 TDs

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads