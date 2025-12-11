Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 15

There are no more off weeks in the NFL until the regular season ends.
All 32 teams have had their single bye week and now everybody is in action, including several Ole Miss alumni.
There are no former Rebels in Thursday night’s game, so Ole Miss fans will have to wait until Sunday to see some of their favorites players in action.
Here’s this weeks NFL schedule of former Ole Miss football players:
Sunday
Cleveland Browns (3-10) at Chicago Bears (9-4) | Noon | FOX
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 28-21 loss to the Packers.
- Season: 8 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF
Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) | Noon | CBS
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for 18 yards in a 22-19 OT win against the Eagles.
- Season: 20 receptions, 175 yards, 1 TD
Buffalo Bills (9-4) at New England Patriots (11-2) | Noon | CBS
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 28 yards in a 26-7 win against the Steelers.
- Season: 19 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Bye week.
- Season: 3 GS, 13 GP
Washington Commanders (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11) | Noon | FOX
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played all 52 offensive snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Vikings.
- Season: 12 GS
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 17 of 24 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards on four carries in a 33-15 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 145 of 228, 1,556 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs; 61 carries, 337 yards, 7 TDs
Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) | Noon | FOX
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TFL
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had six catches for 100 yards (16.7 ypc) in a 22-19 OT loss to the Chargers.
- Season: 62 receptions, 799 yards, 6 TDs
Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) at Denver Broncos (11-2) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
- Last Week: Was active, but did not play in a 28-21 win against the Bears.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had a two catches for eight yards in a 24-17 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 40 receptions, 347 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Was inactive due to an ankle injury for a 24-17 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 21 tackles, 13 solo, 2 sacks, 1 TFL
Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Was by the Bills last week and was quickly signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.
- Season: 9 receptions, 112 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD
Carolina Panthers (7-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-10) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 31-28 win against the Rams.
- Season: 14 tackles, 8 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Tennessee Titans (2-11) at San Francisco 49ers (9-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-8 win against the Browns.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Indianapolis Colts (8-5) at Seattle Seahawks (10-3) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 37-9 win against the Falcons.
- Season: 2 GP
Minnesota Vikings (5-8) at Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 1 GP
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had three tackles, one solo, and a QB hit in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 21 tackles, 16 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD
Monday
Miami Dolphins (6-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Played on 19 snaps (13 defense, six special teams) in a 34-10 win against the Jets.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had a team-high six catches for 93 yards in a 39-34 OT win against the Bengals.
- Season: 40 receptions, 604 yards, 6 TDs
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts