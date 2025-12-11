When will Lane Kiffin return to Oxford as LSU head coach?

Ole Miss has a big game coming up in the next 10 days and could have more that extends into 2026.

But we know now when the Rebels’ biggest game in the 2026 calendar will be played.

ICYMI: Golding details confident plan as Rebels prepare for playoff challenge

Lane Kiffin and LSU will be traveling to Oxford, Miss. for a SEC game against Ole Miss on September 19. No word yet on if the price of golf balls in the Oxford area have skyrocketed.

If history is any indication to the reception Kiffin will receive when returning to an SEC school he left in a messy manner, he may want to wear something other than visor.

Considering how Kiffin left Ole Miss before a historic playoff appearance and the fact it’ll have been less than a year instead of more than a decade, September 19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is going to be one of the craziest environments.

Of course, that’s just one game and the Rebels will be more concerned with the entire schedule than just one game. Maybe.

Here’s the complete 2026 schedule for Ole Miss:

(Writer’s note: This schedule will be updated as the schedule is unveiled on SEC Network.)

Ole Miss Football 2026 Schedule

September 5/6: Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.)

All-Time Series: 1-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24

September 12: Ole Miss at Charlotte

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: n/a

September 19: LSU at Ole Miss

All-Time Series: 46-66-4

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 24, LSU 19 (2024)

September 26: Ole Miss at Florida

All-Time Series: 12-13-1

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 34, Florida 24

October 3: Open Date

October 10: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

All-Time Series: 54-40-2

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7 (2023)

October17: Missouri at Ole Miss

All-Time Series: 1-7 Last Meeting: Missouri 38, Ole Miss 27(2019)



October 24: Ole Miss at Texas

All-Time Series: 1-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 44, Texas 23 (2013)

October 31: Auburn at Ole Miss

All-Time Series: 12-35

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 (2023)

November 7: Georgia at Ole Miss

All-Time Series: 13-33-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35

November 14: Ole Miss at Oklahoma

All-Time Series: 2-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 26

November 21: Wofford at Ole Miss

Official All-Time Series: 0-0

Unofficial All-Time Series: 1-0 (win vacated due to NCAA ruling)

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 38, Wofford 13 (2016)

November 27: Mississippi State at Ole Miss