Ole Miss adds MRA wide receiver to 2026 recruiting class

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding has added a late signing to the Rebels’ 2026 recruiting class.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Case Thomas announced Friday he signed with Ole Miss, adding another talented wide receiver to the Rebels’ class.

Thomas is a 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., is a three-star prospect who just wrapped up his senior season with MRA in the MAIS 4A semifinals. He had 67 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He ends his high school career with 188 catches for 3,480 yards and 36 touchdowns.

That’s an extremely productive receiver at that level of Mississippi high school football.

Thomas is the third receiver to sign with Ole Miss in this recruiting cycle, joining five-star recruit Jase Mathews and three-star recruit Kervin Johnson Jr.

Oddly enough, all three flipped to Ole Miss after making previous commitments.

Mathews originally committed to Auburn before signing with Ole Miss a couple days after the start of the early signing period.

Johnson was committed to LSU before Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for the Tigers, but flipped his commitment after the announcement was made.

Thomas, according to a report by 247Sports’ David Johnson, had committed to Louisiana Tech the day before he received the offer from Ole Miss. He also had offers from Arkansas State, Kennesaw State, Akron, Dartmouth, Nicholls State and Jackson State.

Mike Espy scouting report on Thomas

“A tough, physical, and highly skillful receiver with elite reliability and top-end production. Across three varsity seasons, Case totaled 188 receptions, 3,480 yards, and 36 touchdowns, consistently performing against 6A and 7A powerhouse programs. His standout game came vs. Tennessee 7A power Collierville, posting 8 receptions for 194 yards and 2 TDs.

“Case pairs a college-ready frame with verified athleticism: 4.50 laser 40 and 22+ mph tracked via Titan GPS. A refined route runner with excellent ball-tracking ability, he wins both outside and in the slot—creating mismatches on short, intermediate, and vertical routes.”