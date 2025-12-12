Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss finishes No. 8 in Heisman voting

The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday night and we already know Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss won’t be the winner.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love are the four finalists for this year’s award.

But Chambliss is getting some recognition from the Heisman voters.

The Heisman trust released the order of the remaining top 10 on Friday with Chambliss coming in at No. 8. Here’s the full list that was released:

10. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King

9. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

8. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

7. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton

6. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

5. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez

Chambliss certainly has the story of a Heisman trophy winner.

This was his first season in the SEC after winning the Division II national championship with Ferris State last season. He took over the starting quarterback job in Week Three when Austin Simmons went down with an injury.

Chambliss never relented the starting role, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 470 rushing yards and six touchdowns, brining his offensive totals up to 3,486 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Chambliss ranks among the top SEC signal-callers this season, currently sitting second in yards per completion (13.8; FBS No. 10), yards per attempt (9.1; FBS No. 12) and passing efficiency (157.6; FBS No. 18), while also ranking FBS top-25 in total offense (15th, 290.5 ypg), passing yards (22nd, 3,016) and passing yards per game (24th, 251.3).

Earlier this week, Chambliss was named SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Why wasn’t Chambliss higher?

There’s a very good chance that if Chambliss is the starting quarterback from the season-opening game and played like he did all season, he’d be in New York this weekend.

Another game and a half of stats, against teams like Georgia State and Kentucky, would’ve padded his stats and put him even higher in the national rankings.

A Heisman campaign could’ve been mounted even without being the starter from the beginning. The Rebels did have a coach with a big and loud bullhorn he could’ve used to bring more attention to the season Chambliss was having.

Instead, Lane Kiffin used his bullhorn to try and coach Ole Miss in the playoffs while also packing his bags to leave for LSU.

There is some hope for next season, but Chambliss and Ole Miss are waiting to find out if his waiver for another year of eligibility will be granted.