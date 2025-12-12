Golding looking at former SEC defensive coach for co-coordinator role

OXFORD, Miss. — New Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is potentially zeroing in on his next hire for his defensive staff, according to reports.

Arizona Cardinals (NFL) defensive backs coach Patrick Toney is being considered as a candidate as the Rebels co-defensive coordinator.

The interest in Toney comes as Golding assumes the role of head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU last month, which has reshaped the SEC. Golding had been serving as defensive coordinator before his promotion ahead of the College Football Playoffs.

He was asked about his role coaching the Ole Miss defense during the College Football Playoffs, maintaining the thought that he will serve as the main play caller for his defense.

“I’m the defensive coordinator,” Golding said earlier in the week. “Nothing has changed on who’s calling plays.

“Obviously, the responsibility that I took in that room has changed, and obviously coach Bryan Brown will move up to control that room, which we’re super excited about. Has had a lot of success everywhere he’s been doing that.”

Golding’s certainly has the desire for continuity on his unit, but as he takes on the role as CEO of an organization it certainly makes sense why he’d pursue someone to help out such as Toney.

Toney’s background and experience

The 35-year-old has been part of the Arizona Cardinals’ coaching staff since 2023 as defensive backs coach and has more than a decade of experience at multiple levels since getting his start at Southeastern Louisiana (FCS) in 2012.

Before going the NFL, Toney served as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida in 2022 under former coach Billy Napier. He served as defensive coordinator at Louisiana from 2020–2021, where his units consistently posted strong defensive numbers in the Sun Belt.

His resume also includes coaching stints in the secondary at schools such as Sam Houston State and UTSA.

Coaching Carousel Context

Ole Miss is not alone in navigating major turnover. Across the Southeastern Conference and beyond, 2025 has featured one of the more chaotic coaching carousels in recent memory. Changes have been made at LSU, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Penn State, UCLA and Michigan.

The carousel has featured some wild storylines in Oxford surrounding Kiffin.

Golding’s decision to retain defensive system continuity while delegating room-management duties to veteran staff highlights the balancing act in assembling a 2026 staff capable of maintaining on-field competitiveness.

Simultaneously, Ole Miss has brought back offensive coordinator John David Baker, who enjoyed a successful stint at East Carolina and is a familiar figure from prior Rebel staff. As the front office role goes, Golding’s decision to lure Kelvin Bolden back should prove to be a win when it comes to the recruiting side of things.