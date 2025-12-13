Everything Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after Saturday’s win

No. 17 Ole Miss was in action for the first time since suffering its first loss of the season to Kansas State six days ago.

The Rebels bounced back in a big way with an 86-52 victory against Wofford on Saturday. You can read more about the game here.

Afterwards, Ole Miss coach Yoltett McPhee-McCuin spoke with reporters about the game, including Cotie McMahon who had another outstanding game.

Opening statement…

“Just really good to be back on the floor after a disappointing effort against Kansas State. Like I said before in previous press conferences, we use this non-conference to get better and to be able to see some things about us, try different things, and, today was nothing short of that. Just really trying different lineups, trying to see what sticks before what’s most important, which is conference play. Grateful for the people that came out, and hopefully they’ll be ready to go after church tomorrow at 2 p.m.”

On the team’s cohesiveness…

“I think we have a lot of work to do in that space. We’re still trying to figure out who we need to be, what that looks like, how to play with different people, and the only way that we will be able to continue is by playing more games. And so that’s why I was really grateful for our administration for giving us the opportunity to play 15 games because we have a brand-new team. And it’s not like football where there’s a defense and there’s an offense. This group is on the floor the whole time together, and it just takes a lot of, like you said, cohesiveness. And they’re working towards it, but we still have a ways to go.

“One of the things that I do like with all the games that we’re playing, because I think it’s important, is we get a chance to see different things from a different lens. For me, when I’m coaching against Wofford, I’m coaching my team, not necessarily so much what they’re doing versus where we’re playing like a Notre Dame, you have to game plan because they have a Hannah Hidalgo or something like that. So really just focus on our team and doing the things that we need to do and just showing them a lot of film so that they can pay attention to what needs to be done for that cohesiveness to happen on the court.”

On team’s growth this season…

Well, I think they’re probably right where I would want them to be from a growth standpoint. You know, I’m a coach, so I understand that they’re not going to look March ready in December. They look like a December team. And luckily for us, we have these games where we can kind of continue to work and just figure out who we’re going to be as a unit.

“The way that’s going to work for us is by just continuing to break down film, continuing to have a chance to see what we’re doing well and what we’re not doing well, and then just building from that. So we look like a December team to me.”

On Cotie McMahon…

“Cotie is a big-time basketball player. She has always been that. She was always decorated. But one of the things we’re doing is putting her in a bunch of different positions. Today she ran the point for the most part. That was intentional because we may need her to do different things at different times, and I want her to be comfortable. She is definitely a high-level talent, but one of the things that I like about Cotie is her coachability. YYou could just ask her to do different things and she tries to step up to the plate. So she’s as advertised, and I think that there’s even more growth for her as she continues to just get comfortable in the demands that we’re asking her, which is a lot.