How to watch No. 17 Ole Miss host South Carolina State

SNo. 17 Ole Miss women’s basketball has an opportunity to pick up a second big win in as many days on Sunday afternoon.

But the outcome of the Rebels’ game against South Carolina State isn’t the most intriguing storyline headed into the game.

More intriguing, and fun, is where will Cotie McMahon play?

“One of the things we’re doing is putting her in a bunch of different positions,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Today she ran the point for the most part. That was intentional because we may need her to do different things at different times, and I want her to be comfortable.”

McMahon is the Rebels’ leading scorer through 10 games, averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting .521 from the floor.

After Saturday’s game against Wofford that Ole Miss won 86-52, McMahon said she was fine with playing whatever position is asked of her.

“I just feel like whatever position is best for the moment or the game, I’m good with,” McMahon said. “I feel like I’m pretty versatile. Still learning the point, and I just need to make better decisions, I think, for my team and myself to grow. But still learning, still trying to understand that game from just the point guard aspect.”

One area of her game McMahon acknowledged needed improvement was turnovers. She has a team-high 30 rebounds on the season.

“I think once I handle getting my turnovers down, just making the right decisions, then I think really the sky’s the limit for wherever they put me and then wherever they need me to help the team succeed, really,” she said.

“I think that there’s even more growth for her as she continues to just get comfortable in the demands that we’re asking her, which is a lot,” McPhee-McCuin said.

McMahon might get some playing time at point guard Sunday against a South Carolina State team that’s won only three games this season.

Sunday won’t be the Bulldogs’ first time facing an SEC team this season. They faced one of the conference’s Bulldog-mascot teams in early November, with Georgia winning 85-49.

Here’s how you can see the Rebels in action Sunday afternoon:

How to Watch: South Carolina State at No. 17 Ole Miss (women)