Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss still waiting on waiver decision

Last week, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said he was hoping to hear a decision on his waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

On Monday, he said a decision had not been made.

“As of right now, no, but I think I could get an answer this week,” Chambliss said. “I’ve got trust in Jesus Christ that waiver gets approved.”

This was Chambliss’s first season at the FBS level. He spent that last four seasons at Ferris State, winning the Division II national championship last season. His waiver likely centers around the 2021 season that he redshirted.

Keep in mind that anything is possible when the NCAA is involved.

There have been a lot of changes recently to redshirt rules. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia famously earned an extra year of eligibility after suing the NCAA.

But Pavia’s lawsuit was for junior college players. The Division II angle hasn’t come up until now.

There’s another lawsuit against the NCAA challenging the current NCAA redshirt rules and limits. That one may be what gets Chambliss another year of eligibility.

Another year of college football would be beneficial to Chambliss. Not only to continue developing his skillset, but returning college football quarterbacks that received Heisman votes tend to get paid.

“I feel like it would be great for another year to you know, develop in college football,” Chambliss said. “I obviously was playing D2 ball a lot of my college career. So, transitioning to the NFL by playing in a conference like the SEC would you know benefit me for the next level.

“It is kind of tough It’s been kind of stressed me out recently. But I just got to give it and put it in God’s parking lot really.”

If Chambliss isn’t granted another year of eligibility, he’ll probably head to the NFL. But that’s not something he’s worried about right now.

“My focus right now is obviously the playoff and when that time gets here if the waiver gets approved or denied, then we can move forward,” Chambliss said.

On receiving Heisman votes

Chambliss received two first-place votes for this year’s Heisman Trophy which landed him at No. 8 in the list of top 10 vote-getters.

“That was sweet to see, two first-place votes,” Chambliss said. “I didn’t even know I got two first-place votes, which was dope.”

Chambliss added he has not heard who the two voters were.

“No one has contacted me saying ‘hey I voted for you,’” he said. “I didn’t know they could do that. But that was really cool to see.”