Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 16

At least two former Ole Miss players will be participants in the NFL Playoffs starting next month.

Tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle D.J. Jones secured their postseason berth with the Denver Broncos after a 34-26 win against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. The Broncos are one of two teams (LA Rams) to already punch their playoff tickets.

How many more Rebels will join them will be decided in the final three weeks of the season. Week 16 begins Thursday night with the Rams and Seahawks. Inactives haven’t been announced yet, so no word on if Jared Ivey will be on the field for Seattle.

Here’s the Week 16 NFL schedule featuring former Ole Miss football players:

Thursday

Los Angeles Rams (11-3) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for an 18-16 win against the Colts.

Season: 2 G

Saturday

Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) at Washington Commanders (4-10) | 4 p.m. | FOX

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had two catches for 41 yards (20.5 ypc) in a 31-0 win against the Raiders.

Season: 64 receptions, 840 yards, 7 TDs

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Played less than half of the offensive snaps due to injuries in a 29-21 win against the Giants.

Season: 13 GS

Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) at Chicago Bears (10-4) | 7:20 p.m. | FOX

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-3 win against the Browns.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF

Sunday

Buffalo Bills (10-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-11) | Noon | CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 37 yards (12.3 ypc) and two touchdowns in a 35-31 win against the Patriots.

Season: 28 receptions, 353 yards, 3 TD

Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) | Noon | FOX

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had three catches for 49 yards in a 16-13 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 23 receptions, 224 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one catch for 25 yards in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 2 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 26 tackles, 19 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-8) | Noon | CBS

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Played on 25 snaps (19 defense, six special teams) in a 28-15 loss to the Steelers.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Minnesota Vikings (6-8) at New York Giants (2-10) | Noon | FOX

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 20of 36 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 63 yards on nine carries in a 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

Season: 165 of 264, 1,802 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; 70 carries, 400 yards, 7 TDs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (7-7) | Noon | FOX

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Season: 18 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) at Denver Broncos (12-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had a one catch for 12 yards in a 34-26 win against the Packers.

Season: 41 receptions, 359 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 34-26 win against the Packers.

Season: 23 tackles, 14 solo, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Arizona Cardinals (3-11) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Was released by the Packers and claimed by the Falcons off waivers last week.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at Detroit Lions (8-6) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had a three catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypc) and one touchdown in a 28-15 win against the Dolphins.

Season: 55 receptions, 808 yards, 6 TDs

Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) at Houston Texans (9-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Played 16 snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF

New England Patriots (11-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-7) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played five special teams snaps in a 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Season: 3 GS, 14 GP

Monday

San Francisco 49ers (10-4) at Indianapolis Colts (8-6) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 37-24 win against the Titans.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads