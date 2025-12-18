Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 16

At least two former Ole Miss players will be participants in the NFL Playoffs starting next month.
Tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle D.J. Jones secured their postseason berth with the Denver Broncos after a 34-26 win against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. The Broncos are one of two teams (LA Rams) to already punch their playoff tickets.
How many more Rebels will join them will be decided in the final three weeks of the season. Week 16 begins Thursday night with the Rams and Seahawks. Inactives haven’t been announced yet, so no word on if Jared Ivey will be on the field for Seattle.
Here’s the Week 16 NFL schedule featuring former Ole Miss football players:
Thursday
Los Angeles Rams (11-3) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for an 18-16 win against the Colts.
- Season: 2 G
Saturday
Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) at Washington Commanders (4-10) | 4 p.m. | FOX
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had two catches for 41 yards (20.5 ypc) in a 31-0 win against the Raiders.
- Season: 64 receptions, 840 yards, 7 TDs
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Played less than half of the offensive snaps due to injuries in a 29-21 win against the Giants.
- Season: 13 GS
Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) at Chicago Bears (10-4) | 7:20 p.m. | FOX
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 31-3 win against the Browns.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF
Sunday
Buffalo Bills (10-4) at Cleveland Browns (3-11) | Noon | CBS
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had three catches for 37 yards (12.3 ypc) and two touchdowns in a 35-31 win against the Patriots.
- Season: 28 receptions, 353 yards, 3 TD
Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) at Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) | Noon | FOX
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had three catches for 49 yards in a 16-13 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 23 receptions, 224 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one catch for 25 yards in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.
- Season: 2 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 34-26 loss to the Vikings.
- Season: 26 tackles, 19 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD
Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-8) | Noon | CBS
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Played on 25 snaps (19 defense, six special teams) in a 28-15 loss to the Steelers.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Minnesota Vikings (6-8) at New York Giants (2-10) | Noon | FOX
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 20of 36 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 63 yards on nine carries in a 29-21 loss to the Commanders.
- Season: 165 of 264, 1,802 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; 70 carries, 400 yards, 7 TDs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) at Carolina Panthers (7-7) | Noon | FOX
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 20-17 loss to the Saints.
- Season: 18 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) at Denver Broncos (12-2) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had a one catch for 12 yards in a 34-26 win against the Packers.
- Season: 41 receptions, 359 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 34-26 win against the Packers.
- Season: 23 tackles, 14 solo, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Arizona Cardinals (3-11) | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Last Week: Was released by the Packers and claimed by the Falcons off waivers last week.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at Detroit Lions (8-6) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had a three catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypc) and one touchdown in a 28-15 win against the Dolphins.
- Season: 55 receptions, 808 yards, 6 TDs
Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) at Houston Texans (9-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Played 16 snaps in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF
New England Patriots (11-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-7) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played five special teams snaps in a 35-31 loss to the Bills.
- Season: 3 GS, 14 GP
Monday
San Francisco 49ers (10-4) at Indianapolis Colts (8-6) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for the 37-24 win against the Titans.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts