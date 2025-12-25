Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver DK Metcalf had his two game suspension upheld in an appeal after an altercation with a fan.

Unless the Steelers earn a spot in the NFL playoffs, Metcalf’s season is over and done with.

While Ole Miss fans won’t see him in action this week, here’s when all the other former Ole Miss players will suit up in Week 17:

Thursday

Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) at Washington Commanders (4-11) | Noon | Netflix

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

Season: 3 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

Season: 28 tackles, 20 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 14 GS

Detroit Lions (8-7) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) | 3:30 p.m. | Netflix

Denver Broncos (12-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had two catches for 36 yards in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 43 receptions, 395 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded seven tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Season: 30 tackles, 18 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Saturday

Houston Texans (10-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had four catches for 54 yards in a 34-17 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 27 receptions, 278 yards, 1 TD

Baltimore Ravens (7-8) at Green Bay Packers (9-5) | 7 p.m. | Peacock

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-10) | Noon | FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) at Cleveland Browns (3-12) | Noon | CBS

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had four catches for 42 yards (10.5 ypc) in a 29-24 win against the Lions.

Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

New Orleans Saints (5-10) at Tennessee Titans (3-12) | Noon | CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) | Noon | FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) at Miami Dolphins (6-9) | Noon | FOX

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.

Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

New England Patriots (12-3) at New York Jets (3-12) | Noon | FOX

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played six offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in a 28-24 win against the Ravens.

Season: 3 GS, 15 GP

Seattle Seahawks (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (8-7) | Noon | CBS

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 38-37 win against the Rams.

Season: 2 GP

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 23-20 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 19 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

New York Giants (2-13) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards and one interception, as well as two runs for seven yards in a 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 172 of 277, 1,835 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 72 carries, 407 yards, 7 TDs

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Played 11 defensive snaps in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF

Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) at Buffalo Bills (11-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had nine catches for 95 yards (10.6 ypc) in a 29-18 win against the Commanders.

Season: 73 receptions, 935 yards, 7 TDs

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one catch for 10 yards in a 23-20 win against the Browns.

Season: 29 receptions, 363 yards, 3 TD

Chicago Bears (11-4) at San Francisco 49ers (11-4) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played on 13 special teams snaps in a 22-16 win against the Packers.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Played eight offensive snaps in a 48-27 win against the Colts.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Monday

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Atlanta Falcons (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Missed the Falcons’ 26-19 win due to a personal matter.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads