Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver DK Metcalf had his two game suspension upheld in an appeal after an altercation with a fan.
Unless the Steelers earn a spot in the NFL playoffs, Metcalf’s season is over and done with.
While Ole Miss fans won’t see him in action this week, here’s when all the other former Ole Miss players will suit up in Week 17:
Thursday
Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) at Washington Commanders (4-11) | Noon | Netflix
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.
- Season: 3 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had two tackles in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers.
- Season: 28 tackles, 20 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 29-18 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 14 GS
Detroit Lions (8-7) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) | 3:30 p.m. | Netflix
Denver Broncos (12-3) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two catches for 36 yards in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 43 receptions, 395 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded seven tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in a 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.
- Season: 30 tackles, 18 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
Saturday
Houston Texans (10-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had four catches for 54 yards in a 34-17 win against the Cowboys.
- Season: 27 receptions, 278 yards, 1 TD
Baltimore Ravens (7-8) at Green Bay Packers (9-5) | 7 p.m. | Peacock
Sunday
Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-10) | Noon | FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) at Cleveland Browns (3-12) | Noon | CBS
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Had four catches for 42 yards (10.5 ypc) in a 29-24 win against the Lions.
- Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs
New Orleans Saints (5-10) at Tennessee Titans (3-12) | Noon | CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) | Noon | FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) at Miami Dolphins (6-9) | Noon | FOX
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 45-21 loss to the Bengals.
- Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
New England Patriots (12-3) at New York Jets (3-12) | Noon | FOX
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played six offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in a 28-24 win against the Ravens.
- Season: 3 GS, 15 GP
Seattle Seahawks (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (8-7) | Noon | CBS
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 38-37 win against the Rams.
- Season: 2 GP
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 23-20 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 19 tackles, 11 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
New York Giants (2-13) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards and one interception, as well as two runs for seven yards in a 16-13 loss to the Vikings.
- Season: 172 of 277, 1,835 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 72 carries, 407 yards, 7 TDs
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Played 11 defensive snaps in a 23-21 loss to the Texans.
- Season: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 TF
Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) at Buffalo Bills (11-4) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had nine catches for 95 yards (10.6 ypc) in a 29-18 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 73 receptions, 935 yards, 7 TDs
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had one catch for 10 yards in a 23-20 win against the Browns.
- Season: 29 receptions, 363 yards, 3 TD
Chicago Bears (11-4) at San Francisco 49ers (11-4) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Played on 13 special teams snaps in a 22-16 win against the Packers.
- Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 FF
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Played eight offensive snaps in a 48-27 win against the Colts.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Monday
Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Atlanta Falcons (6-9) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Last Week: Missed the Falcons’ 26-19 win due to a personal matter.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts