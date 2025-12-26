Ole Miss reportedly to hire more LSU front office personnel

We’re starting to reach the line of believability with how many coaches and personnel staff are switching between LSU and Ole Miss.

The latest switch comes from LSU associate director of player personnel Jai Choudhary who is going to moved to Oxford as the Director of Player Personnel, according to On3sports.

LSU associate director of player personnel Jai Choudhary is set to join the Ole Miss front office as Director of Player Personnel, sources tell @On3sports. https://t.co/MFzBeswAjW pic.twitter.com/ADdI9fvJ8h — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 26, 2025

A Chicago native, Choudhary attended Southern Cal and received his master’s from Ole Miss. He previously worked in the Ole Miss front office from 2022-24.

If all of the coaching and personnel changes were written into a movie script, it would get some skeptical looks. But us sports fans are smarter than that and while on one level it is surprising, it’s also not.

Ole Miss to LSU

We knew there would be Ole Miss coaches and personnel follow Lane Kiffin to LSU, even if Kiffin’s “better be on the plane” rubbed some the wrong way.

Kiffin will be joined by offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., running backs coach Kevin Smith, tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach George McDonald, assistant quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens, strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, inside wide receivers coach Sawyer Jordan, linebackers coach Chris Kiffin, executive director of player personnel Mike Williams and associate AD Thaddeus Rivers.

LSU to Ole Miss

The list going the opposite direction to Oxford isn’t as long, but LSU losing Frank Wilson to Ole Miss a huge blow to the Tigers’ recruiting efforts in Louisiana.

Ole Miss is also hiring Austin Thomas to be the Rebels’ next general manager and Kelvin Bolden is following Thomas, too.

Next season’s September 19 game between LSU and Ole Miss in Oxford was already going to be eventful with Kiffin returning.

And the interest could grow even more.

Transfer Portal

The NCAA’s lone transfer portal window opens January 2, one day after the Rebels’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Georgia.

Can we expect to see Ole Miss players transfer to LSU? It’d be surprising if there weren’t any. The Rebels are just hoping one of them isn’t running back Kewan Lacy.

But we should also expect to see some LSU players transfer to Ole Miss. Wilson will be a key person in making that happen.

All of that starts in a week. So enjoy the calm before the storm.