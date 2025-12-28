How miscommunication led to Georgia’s big day against Ole Miss

Criticizing some things college football teams do can be tough sometimes, especially on defense.

We don’t know the play call. We don’t know everyone’s assignments, reads or any small tweaks to a play when the offense does something specific.

That’s why it’s hard to know when a receiver catches a wide open receiver if it was coverage bust or if the receiver just ran a really good route.

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has a helpful definition for fans to use when it’s not clear if there’s a coverage bust.

“If nobody’s within five yards of a guy, that’s a bust,” Brown said in Saturday media availability appearance.

So, that means Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie’s three touchdowns were the result of coverage busts.

“Absolutely. Those were busted coverages,” Brown said. “Hopefully we’ve cleaned that up. Communication and calls have to be sharp, and we can’t have guys running free. Making sure every play is contested is a big part of the game plan.”

Luckie may need to be lucky to repeat that three-touchdown performance. He’ll clearly be on the Rebels’ radar, but communication has been an oft-repeated point of emphasis from defenders when talking about Georgia.

“Really, just lack of communication all across the board, from the back to the D-line, everywhere,” defensive lineman Will Echoles said about the first meeting against Georgia.

“Miscommunication,” linebacker TJ Dottery said about what led to coverage busts against the Bulldogs. “Simple as that. Just miscommunication. Whether man coverage, zone coverage, whatever it is, just miscommunication on all levels leads to things like that.”

Other issues vs. Georgia

In addition to miscommunication, tackling was cited as a problem for Ole Miss. But there’s been plenty of time for the Rebels to work on those issues.

“The biggest thing from that game was leverage. Having correct leverage on blocks and taking the right angles on tackles is critical,” Brown said. “Tackling isn’t just about being physical, it’s about angles and leverage.

“We’ve worked tirelessly on that throughout the year. You’re playing a really good football team with speed, so you’ve got to keep your edges, take good angles, and want to tackle big backs. Want-to matters, too.”

We’ll find out soon enough if those things have been fixed.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, January 1

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +202

Georgia: -250

Total