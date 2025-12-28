No 6 Ole Miss depth chart vs. Georgia in CFP Quarterfinal

No. 6 Ole Miss will take the same depth chart it had for its first round College Football Playoff game into its Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 3 Georgia.
There were no changes made following the Rebels’ 41-10 victory against No. 11 Tulane last week. In fact, with one exception, the depth chart hasn’t changed at all since Pete Golding was promoted to head coach.
The one exception fixed one of the most egregious, clear-cut signs that a former coach didn’t pay attention to or didn’t care to correct. That was who was listed as the starting quarterback.
Austin Simmons was the starter at the beginning of the season, but Trinidad Chambliss won the job permanently when Simmons was injured. Everyone knew who the starting quarterback, but Simmons was listed as the starter until Ole Miss entered the CFP.
Now, Chambliss is listed as the starter and Simmons in the No. 2 position. Here’s the full depth chart for the Rebels:
Offense
Wide Receiver
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
- 0 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)
Wide Receiver
- 1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State)
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)
- 88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)
Wide Receiver
- 19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)
- 17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)
Left Tackle
- 61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)
- 73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)
Left Guard
- 51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)
- 71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)
- 77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)
Center
- 62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)
- 76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)
Right Guard
- 75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)
- 55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)
- 65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)
Right Tackle
- 50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)
- 70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)
Tight End
- 8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)
- 85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)
Quarterback
- 6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)
- 13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)
- 14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Running Back
- 5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)
- 22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)
Defense
Defensive End
- 5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant)
- 15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)
Defensive Tackle
- 51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)
- 97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs)
- 95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)
Defensive Tackle
- 52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)
- 96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)
Edge
- 4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)
- 47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)
Linebacker
- 6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)
- 38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)
Linebacker
- 30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)
- 26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)
- 44 Andrew Jones (6-1, 230, SR-TR, Marrero, La., Grambling State)
Cornerback
- 32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)
- 9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama)
- 13 Cedrick Beavers (5-11, 180, JR-RS, Taylorsville, Miss., Jones College)
Cornerback
- 8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)
- 2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)
Nickelback
- 14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)
- 29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)
Safety
- 16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)
- 7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)
Safety
- 3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)
- 20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)
Specialists
Kickoffs
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Place-kicker
- 17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Punter
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)
Long Snapper
- 93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)
- 94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)
Holder
- 33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)
- 82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)
Kick Return
- 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)
Punt Return
- 2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)