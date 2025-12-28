No 6 Ole Miss depth chart vs. Georgia in CFP Quarterfinal

No. 6 Ole Miss will take the same depth chart it had for its first round College Football Playoff game into its Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 3 Georgia.

There were no changes made following the Rebels’ 41-10 victory against No. 11 Tulane last week. In fact, with one exception, the depth chart hasn’t changed at all since Pete Golding was promoted to head coach.

The one exception fixed one of the most egregious, clear-cut signs that a former coach didn’t pay attention to or didn’t care to correct. That was who was listed as the starting quarterback.

Austin Simmons was the starter at the beginning of the season, but Trinidad Chambliss won the job permanently when Simmons was injured. Everyone knew who the starting quarterback, but Simmons was listed as the starter until Ole Miss entered the CFP.

Now, Chambliss is listed as the starter and Simmons in the No. 2 position. Here’s the full depth chart for the Rebels:

Offense

Wide Receiver

2 Harrison Wallace III (6-1, 200, SR-TR, Montgomery, Ala., Penn State) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)

0 Traylon Ray (6-2, 190, JR-TR, Tallahassee, Fla., West Virginia)

Wide Receiver

1 De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Kapolei, Hawaii, Okla. State)

15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois)

88 Devin Price (6-3, 195, SR-RS, Bryan-College Station, Texas, FAU)

Wide Receiver

19 Cayden Lee (5-11, 180, JR-2L, Kennesaw, Ga., Kennesaw Mountain)

17 Winston Watkins (5-11, 185, FR-HS, Fort Myers, Fla., Venice)

Left Tackle

61 Diego Pounds (6-6, 335, SR-1L, Raleigh, N.C., North Carolina)

73 Percy Lewis (6-7, 380, SR-TR, Sallis, Miss., Auburn)

Left Guard

51 Delano Townsend (6-5, 330, SO-TR, Flint, Mich., UAB)

71 PJ Wilkins (6-5, 340, SO-TR, Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte)

77 Ethan Fields (6-3, 320, SO-1L, Geismar, La., Dutchtown)

Center

62 Brycen Sanders (6-6, 310, SO-2L, Chattanooga, Tenn., Baylor School)

76 John Wayne Oliver (6-5, 300, FR-RS, Nashville, Tenn., Christ Presbyterian)

Right Guard

75 Patrick Kutas (6-4, 315, JR-TR, Memphis, Tenn., Arkansas)

55 Terez Davis (6-4, 310, SO-TR, Hyattsville, Md., Maryland)

65 Connor Howes (6-6, 310, FR-HS, Saint Cloud, Fla., Osceola)

Right Tackle

50 Jayden Williams (6-4, 320, SR-3L, Conway, Ark., Conway)

70 Devin Harper (6-4, 315, FR-HS, Shreveport, La., Calvary Baptist)

Tight End

8 Dae’Quan Wright (6-4, 255, SR-1L, Perry, Ga., Virginia Tech)

85 Trace Bruckler (6-3, 250, SR-TR, Frisco, Texas, New Mexico) OR 4 Caleb Odom (6-5, 235, SO-TR, Carrollton, Ga., Alabama)

Quarterback

6 Trinidad Chambliss (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ferris State)

13 Austin Simmons (6-4, 215, SO-1L, Miami, Fla., Pahokee)

14 AJ Maddox (6-1, 190, FR-RS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)

Running Back

5 Kewan Lacy (5-11, 210, SO-TR, Dallas, Texas, Missouri)

22 Logan Diggs (6-0, 200, SR-RS, Boutte, La., LSU) OR 12 Damien Taylor (5-1, 200, SR-TR, Northport, Ala., Troy)

Defense

Defensive End

5 Kam Franklin (6-5, 290, S0-1L, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant)

15 Da’Shawn Womack (6-5, 265, JR-TR, Baltimore, Md., LSU)

Defensive Tackle

51 Zxavian Harris (6-8, 330, SR-3L, Canton, Miss., Germantown)

97 Kamron Beavers (6-3, 290, FR-RS, Bay Springs, Miss., Bay Springs)

95 Andrew Maddox (6-3, 290, FR-HS, Hattiesburg, Miss., Oak Grove)

Defensive Tackle

52 Will Echoles (6-3, 310, SO-1L, Houston, Miss., Houston)

96 Jamarious Brown (6-2, 315, SO-2L, Moss Point, Miss., Moss Point)

Edge

4 Suntarine Perkins (6-2, 220, JR-2L, Raleigh, Miss., Raleigh) OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen (6-5, 245, JR-TR, Austin, Texas, Nebraska)

47 DeeJay Holmes Jr. (6-0, 250, SO-2L, Pahokee, Fla., Pahokee)

Linebacker

6 TJ Dottery (6-2, 230, JR-2L, Montgomery, Ala., Clemson)

38 Tyler Banks (6-2, 245, SR-3L, Blackstone, Va., Nottoway)

Linebacker

30 Jaden Yates (6-1, 225, JR-TR, Columbus, Ohio, Marshall)

26 Tahj Chambers (6-2, 230, SR-TR, Arlington, Texas, Missouri State)

44 Andrew Jones (6-1, 230, SR-TR, Marrero, La., Grambling State)

Cornerback

32 Chris Graves Jr. (6-0, 185, JR-2L, Fort Myers, Fla., Miami)

9 Ricky Fletcher (6-3, 200, JR-TR, Durant, Miss., South Alabama)

13 Cedrick Beavers (5-11, 180, JR-RS, Taylorsville, Miss., Jones College)

Cornerback

8 Antonio Kite (6-0, 180, JR-TR, Anniston, Ala., Auburn)

2 Jaylon Braxton (6-0, 190, SO-TR, Frisco, Texas, Arkansas)

Nickelback

14 Kapena Gushiken (6-0, 190, SR-TR, Pukalani, Hawaii, Washington State)

29 Nick Cull (6-0, 190, JR-3L, Donalsonville, Ga., Seminole County)

Safety

16 Wydett Williams Jr. (6-2, 210, SR-TR, Lake Providence, La., ULM)

7 TJ Banks (6-3, 200, SO-1L, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest)

Safety

3 Sage Ryan (6-0, 200, SR-TR, Lafayette, La., LSU)

20 Anthony Robinson III (6-0, 200, FR-RS, St. Rose, La., Destrehan)

Specialists

Kickoffs

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Place-kicker

17 Lucas Carneiro (5-11, 195, JR-TR, Cornelius, N.C., Western Kentucky)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Punter

33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)

89 Mike Baker (5-9, 185, FR-RS, Wilmette, Ill., Loyola Academy)

Long Snapper

93 Carter Short (5-9, 195, SR-3L, Hoover, Ala., Alabama)

94 Caleb Blankenship (6-2, 240, FR-RS, Ashdown, Ark., Ashdown)

Holder

33 Oscar Bird (6-4, 210, FR-HS, Sydney, Australia, Barker College)

82 Joshua Pfeifer (6-1, 185, SR-1L, Nashville, Tenn., Father Ryan)

Kick Return

15 Izaiah Hartrup (6-0, 185, SR-1L, O’Fallon, Mo., Southern Illinois) OR 11 Deuce Alexander (6-0, 180, SO-TR, Douglas, Ga., Wake Forest)

Punt Return