Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy confirms availability for CFP quarterfinal

Tuesday brought some extremely good news for Ole Miss fans.
At the Sugar Bowl media day in New Orleans, running back Kewan Lacy confirmed the injury he suffered against Tulane won’t keep him from playing in the New Year’s Day game.
“I was a full go [in practice], didn’t have limitations,” Lacy said to On3’s Chris Low. “I’m ready to go.”
Lacy was listed as “probable” in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report released Monday night and will be updated Tuesday night. But Lacy saying he’ll be on the field against Georgia is great news.
The Rebels remain a near-touchdown underdog (see updated odds below) to the Bulldogs. Without Lacy that number is probably much larger.
“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said.
Ole Miss needs its All-American running back on the field if it wants to avoid a repeat of the earlier meeting this season that saw Georgia win 43-35. Lacy had just 31 rushing yards in the game, but did score two touchdowns.
“It was situational football. We were just running where we need to. Like third and 2, short yard,” Lacy said about the previous game against Georgia. “So I feel like if I get the opportunity up the field or anything like that, it will be a good game.”
The Rebels would benefit from Lacy being able to run the ball. It would eat up more clock and keep the Rebels’ defense fresher later in the game. That would help avoid another fourth quarter Georgia outscores Ole Miss 17-0.
“He’s forced the most missed tackles in the country,” Schumann said. “So I think, and in general, their offense, they have a lot of guys who make guys miss. But when you have a guy that forces, I believe, it said on the broadcast, the game the other day, we were able to watch it because of how the schedule worked, said his first missed tackle that he forced on that opening touchdown was his 100th forced missed tackle of the year, right? So we’re talking about somebody that can have a player unblocked, right? And it would make them miss. They’re just adding yards.”
Student-Athlete Availability Report
No. 6 Ole Miss
Out
- CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
- OL #76 John Wayne Oliver
Doubtful
- LB #34 Raymond Collins
Questionable
- TE #4 Caleb Odom
Probable
- RB #5 Kewan Lacy
- TE #8 Dae’Quan Wright
No. 3 Georgia
Out
- OLB #0 Gabe Harris Jr.
- DB #8 Joenel Aguero
- DB #31 Kyron Jones
- DL #44 Jordan Hall
- OL #74 Drew Bobo
Probable
- WR #8 Colbie Young
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia
- Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)
- When: 7 p.m., Thursday, January 1
- Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1
- Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +190
- Georgia: -230
Total
- Over: 55.5 (-115)
- Under: 55.5 (-105)