Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy confirms availability for CFP quarterfinal

Tuesday brought some extremely good news for Ole Miss fans.

At the Sugar Bowl media day in New Orleans, running back Kewan Lacy confirmed the injury he suffered against Tulane won’t keep him from playing in the New Year’s Day game.

“I was a full go [in practice], didn’t have limitations,” Lacy said to On3’s Chris Low. “I’m ready to go.”

Lacy was listed as “probable” in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report released Monday night and will be updated Tuesday night. But Lacy saying he’ll be on the field against Georgia is great news.

The Rebels remain a near-touchdown underdog (see updated odds below) to the Bulldogs. Without Lacy that number is probably much larger.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said.

Ole Miss needs its All-American running back on the field if it wants to avoid a repeat of the earlier meeting this season that saw Georgia win 43-35. Lacy had just 31 rushing yards in the game, but did score two touchdowns.

“It was situational football. We were just running where we need to. Like third and 2, short yard,” Lacy said about the previous game against Georgia. “So I feel like if I get the opportunity up the field or anything like that, it will be a good game.”

The Rebels would benefit from Lacy being able to run the ball. It would eat up more clock and keep the Rebels’ defense fresher later in the game. That would help avoid another fourth quarter Georgia outscores Ole Miss 17-0.

“He’s forced the most missed tackles in the country,” Schumann said. “So I think, and in general, their offense, they have a lot of guys who make guys miss. But when you have a guy that forces, I believe, it said on the broadcast, the game the other day, we were able to watch it because of how the schedule worked, said his first missed tackle that he forced on that opening touchdown was his 100th forced missed tackle of the year, right? So we’re talking about somebody that can have a player unblocked, right? And it would make them miss. They’re just adding yards.”

Student-Athlete Availability Report

No. 6 Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

Doubtful

LB #34 Raymond Collins

Questionable

TE #4 Caleb Odom

Probable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

TE #8 Dae’Quan Wright

No. 3 Georgia

Out

OLB #0 Gabe Harris Jr.

DB #8 Joenel Aguero

DB #31 Kyron Jones

DL #44 Jordan Hall

OL #74 Drew Bobo

Probable

WR #8 Colbie Young

TE #9 Ethan Barbour

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-1, 7-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, January 1

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 33-13-1

Last Meeting: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 (October 18, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 11 Tulane, 41-10

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama, 28-7 (SEC title game)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +190

Georgia: -230

Total