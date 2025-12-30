Three reasons Ole Miss can upset Georgia in the CFP

Ole Miss isn’t exactly a Cinderella-like team. That’s a hard image to obtain as a member of the SEC and when Indiana is the No. 1 team in the nation.

But there’s a chance when the clock strikes midnight Thursday after the Sugar Bowl, the Rebels could turn back into a pumpkin.

Or the party could keep going for another week.

Yesterday, we covered three reasons why Georgia will win Thursday’s CFP quarterfinal game. Today, it’s the Rebels turn. Here are three reasons why Ole Miss fans should be optimistic about their team’s chances on New Year’s Day.

Rebels’ offense stays hot

The strength for Ole Miss is its offense and its one of the best in the nation. The Rebels rank third nationally in yards per game (498.1) and 11th in points per game (37.3). It’s the best passing offense in the SEC and top 10 nationally.

The run game is only slightly worse, averaging 188.5 yards per game that is fourth in the SEC and 31st nationally.

For 45 minutes in October, Georgia couldn’t stop the Rebels who scored touchdowns on their first five possessions. Unlike the Bulldogs (see below), Ole Miss’s offense hasn’t slowed down since then.

It’s lowest point total was 30 against South Carolina and the offense looked as good as it has all season in a first round CFP game against Tulane.

The Rebels’ defense is good, but isn’t elite. The offense is and all Ole Miss may need to do is keep scoring points without regard to what Georgia’s offense does.

Georgia’s offense stays in its funk

Georgia hasn’t had an explosive offense all season, but it hasn’t been as successful in its last games against Georgia Tech and Alabama.

The Bulldogs had a slugfest with Georgia Tech, winning 16-9. Against Alabama, the Bulldogs gave up seven tackles for a loss.

In the previous meeting against Ole Miss, Georgia relied on a run-heavy, time-crunching offense and it worked. It’s worked for most of the season, but has shown signs its gas tank is on empty.

Ole Miss is going to score points. The offense is too good not to and Georgia’s defense recently hasn’t looked like it can keep up.

Ole Miss has the chip

Motivation is factor in these games. Yes, both teams are motivated to win because of their championship aspirations. But teams also can be motivated beyond that…like proving to its former head coach who left before the CFP the error of his ways.

No player or coach for Ole Miss will openly admit this, but there has to be apart of them wanting to win the whole thing to spite Lane Kiffin.

The fans certainly want it.

However, it’s not just Kiffin the Rebels could prove wrong. They could also show they are a national powerhouse program on the level of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and others like them.

And, hey, having a national championship on your resume these days probably leads to a pay raise for players. That might be enough motivation for some players, too.