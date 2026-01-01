Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 18

There isn’t much drama in the final week of the NFL regular season.
All but two playoff spots have been secured and those will go to AFC North and NFC South division winners. Everyone else is playing for seeding in either the playoffs or draft order.
Nine former Ole Miss players have their tickets for the NFL playoffs and two more could join them if either the Panthers (Princely Umanmielen) and Steelers (DK Metcalf) win their respective games Saturday and Sunday.
As for the NFL Draft order, there’ll be an ex-Rebel on the team with the first overall pick. The only teams still in the running for the No. 1 pick are the Raiders (JJ Pegues) and Giants (Jaxson Dart). It’ll likely go to the Raiders, unless they somehow beat Kansas City, which is the boring option.
The fun option is if the Giants end up with the top overall pick. They already have their quarterback for the future with Dart and could do any number of things with the pick. The Raiders probably pick the best quarterback in the class.
We’ll see how it all plays out on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s when you can see former Rebels in action:
Saturday
Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
- Season: 22 tackles, 12 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) | 7 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-10 win against the Panthers.
- Season: 2 GP
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 42-38 win against the Bears.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
Sunday
New Orleans Saints (6-10) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9) | Noon | FOX
Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-24 win against the Rams.
- Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards
Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) at New York Giants (3-13) | Noon | FOX
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Was targeted once in a 30-23 win agianst the Commanders.
- Season: 4 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards
Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
- Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflected in a 30-23 win against the Commanders.
- Season: 29 tackles, 21 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD
Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Last Week: Completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards and had nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
- Season: 194 of 307, 2,042 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 81 carries, 455 yards, 9 TDs
New York Jets (3-13) at Buffalo Bills (11-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had five catches for 30 yards in a 13-12 loss to the Eagles.
- Season: 34 receptions, 393 yards, 3 TD
Detroit Lions (8-8) at Chicago Bears (11-5) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had one tackle in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.
- Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF
Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) at Denver Broncos (13-3) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had one catch for eight yards in a 20-16 loss to the Texans.
- Season: 28 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had four catches for 21 yards in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 47 receptions, 416 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded five tackles in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.
- Season: 35 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
- Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.
- Season: 9 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TF
Miami Dolphins (7-9) at New England Patriots (13-3) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.
- Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played all 66 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 42-10 win against the Jets.
- Season: 4 GS, 16 GP
Washington Commanders (4-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
- Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.
- Season: 14 GS
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Had five catches for 68 yards (13.6 ypc) in a 13-12 win against the Bills.
- Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs
Baltimore Ravens (9-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Was suspended for a 13-6 loss to the Browns.
- Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs
Rebels on Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
- Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
- Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
Rebels on Practice Squads
- Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos
- Royce Newman | OL | Chicago Bears
- Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns
- Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots
- Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
- John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts