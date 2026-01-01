Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 18

There isn’t much drama in the final week of the NFL regular season.

All but two playoff spots have been secured and those will go to AFC North and NFC South division winners. Everyone else is playing for seeding in either the playoffs or draft order.

Nine former Ole Miss players have their tickets for the NFL playoffs and two more could join them if either the Panthers (Princely Umanmielen) and Steelers (DK Metcalf) win their respective games Saturday and Sunday.

As for the NFL Draft order, there’ll be an ex-Rebel on the team with the first overall pick. The only teams still in the running for the No. 1 pick are the Raiders (JJ Pegues) and Giants (Jaxson Dart). It’ll likely go to the Raiders, unless they somehow beat Kansas City, which is the boring option.

The fun option is if the Giants end up with the top overall pick. They already have their quarterback for the future with Dart and could do any number of things with the pick. The Raiders probably pick the best quarterback in the class.

We’ll see how it all plays out on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s when you can see former Rebels in action:

Saturday

Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 22 tackles, 12 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Seattle Seahawks (13-3) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) | 7 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-10 win against the Panthers.

Season: 2 GP

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for a 42-38 win against the Bears.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Sunday

New Orleans Saints (6-10) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9) | Noon | FOX

Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Was inactive for a 27-24 win against the Rams.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) at New York Giants (3-13) | Noon | FOX

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Was targeted once in a 30-23 win agianst the Commanders.

Season: 4 GP, 1 reception, 25 yards

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflected in a 30-23 win against the Commanders.

Season: 29 tackles, 21 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards and had nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Season: 194 of 307, 2,042 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs; 81 carries, 455 yards, 9 TDs

New York Jets (3-13) at Buffalo Bills (11-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had five catches for 30 yards in a 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Season: 34 receptions, 393 yards, 3 TD

Detroit Lions (8-8) at Chicago Bears (11-5) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 10 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) at Denver Broncos (13-3) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had one catch for eight yards in a 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Season: 28 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had four catches for 21 yards in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 47 receptions, 416 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded five tackles in a 20-13 win against the Chiefs.

Season: 35 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Recorded three tackles in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Season: 9 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TF

Miami Dolphins (7-9) at New England Patriots (13-3) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Was inactive for a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 15 tackles, 6 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played all 66 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 42-10 win against the Jets.

Season: 4 GS, 16 GP

Washington Commanders (4-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Season: 14 GS

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had five catches for 68 yards (13.6 ypc) in a 13-12 win against the Bills.

Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs

Baltimore Ravens (9-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Was suspended for a 13-6 loss to the Browns.

Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads