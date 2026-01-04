Ole Miss lands three defensive commitments from transfer portal

Any concerns about Ole Miss’ effectiveness working the NCAA transfer portal without its former head coach should be put to rest.

In just three days of the portal being open, Ole Miss has received three commitments.

Auburn cornerback Jay Crawford, the No. 2-rated player at his position, committed to Ole Miss on Saturday along with former Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas. On Sunday, the Rebels picked up a commitment from Nevade edge Jonathan Maldonado.

Former Auburn CB Jay Crawford has committed to Ole Miss 🔒 77.8 Coverage Grade Since 2024 (9th Among SEC CBs) pic.twitter.com/txfSrdvNsP — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

All three defenders figure to be part of the starting lineup next season for Ole Miss. Defensively, the Rebels are shaping up nicely.

In addition to the three commitments, the Rebels announced three other defensive players will be returning in 2026. That includes defensive tackle Will Echoles, linebacker Suntarine Perkins and cornerback Antonio Kite. New coach Pete Golding recently said he was focused more on retention than recruitment.

“The portal is very much free agency as far as you’ve already gone by position, what’s going to be our need?” Golding said. “Who do we potentially think is going to be available? There’s not communication with them, but you’ve already evaluated the tape, you’ve already ranked them in order of how you would take them, and now what are your chances to get them. Financially, does it make sense?

“This time right now, it’s more about retention than replacement. I think elite programs and elite teams can retain their best players, and I think that’s really important. You’ve got a bottom half of the roster that are young players you’ve worked your ass off to get there that weren’t ready to play this year but are going to be elite players next year. So, you’re managing that and the plan going forward of what it’s going to look like to be able to retain them.”

More could be coming, too. Colorado defensive tackle Jeheim Oatis, Auburn cornerback Kayin lee, Florida defensive lineman Michai Boireau, Clemson safety Khalil Barnes and Florida State safety Edwin Joseph have visits scheduled with Ole Miss in the coming days.

Jay Crawford, CB

2025 Stats: 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU

Keaton Thomas, LB

2025 Stats: 105 tackles (team high), 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR

Nelson Maldonado, EDGE

2025 Stats: 38 tackles, 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PBU

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

Outgoing Rebels