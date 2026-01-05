Ole Miss o-lineman to enter transfer portal after one season in Oxford

With No. 6 Ole Miss still alive in the College Football Playoff, the Rebels haven’t seen a mass exodus of players like other programs have.

Until Monday, only two Rebels had decided to enter the transfer portal, running back Domonique Thomas and quarterback Austin Simmons (who will stay with Ole Miss through the CFP).

A third Rebel has been added the list of outgoing players. Offensive lineman PJ Wilkins is reportedly going to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Ole Miss OL PJ Wilkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/LZdMVHEWXO — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

Wilkins started the first two games of the season for Ole Miss, but was put into a backup role for the rest of the season. This was his first season in Oxford after transferring in from Charlotte last offseason.

Specialists secured

On3’s Ben Garrett is reporting that “sources indicate” that Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro and punter Oscar Bird will be returning to the Rebels next season. However, nothing official has been announced by the school.

Carneiro saw his stock rise after a record-setting Sugar Bowl performance. His field goals of 55 and 56 yards were the longest field goals in the bowl game’s history. He also had the game-winning field goal to send the Rebels in the CFP semifinal game against No. 10 Miami.

“A lot of people think Lucas is the best kicker in the country,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said. “And a lot of people want Lucas. So I’ve been meeting with Lucas a lot.”

Carneiro was another Rebel who many feared would follow Lane Kiffin to LSU, albeit not has much as others like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.

More and more of those fears are being put to rest after this morning’s report that Chambliss has secured a deal to return to Ole Miss next season should his NCAA waiver be granted.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

Outgoing Rebels