Ole Miss takes portal win from LSU as CFP run continues

Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave Ole Miss ahead of its College Football Playoff run for LSU is looking worse and worse each day.

New Rebels’ coach Pete Golding now has twice as many playoff wins as Kiffin after Ole Miss won its first two CFP games. Now the Rebels are set to face No. 10 Miami in a CFP semifinal game Thursday.

Off the field, Ole Miss has successfully retained almost every important Rebel on a team two wins away from a national championship. That includes quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (pending the NCAA’s decision on his waiver) and All-American running back Kewan Lacy, two players heavily speculated about following Kiffin to LSU.

Now Ole Miss is the one bringing in former LSU players. Offensive lineman Carius Curne has reportedly (by On3’s Hayes Fawcett) has committed to Ole Miss. Curne is ranked as the No. 20 overall player in the portal and No. 1 interior offensive lineman.

LSU wanted to keep Curne

The Tigers didn’t want to lose Curne, so to see him picking Kiffin’s old school has to sting a little bit. There’s evidence to support that, too. Over the weekend, Curne accused LSU in a social media post of delaying his entry into the portal by not filing the appropriate paperwork.

“Holding my paper work trying to prevent me from opportunity is crazy work…I just want to ball out.”

Curne played in seven games this season for LSU, starting five at both tackle positions. He didn’t play a full season due to injuries that limited him to just one game during October. Curne was able to return to the field for the Tigers’ November 8 game against Alabama.

This is a huge win for the Rebels made sweeter by Kiffin’s decision to leave for LSU. Curne could start at left tackle next season with Diego Pounds out of eligibility and most of the interior offensive line set to return for 2026.

Portal rankings

The transfer portal hasn’t been open a full week yet, but Ole Miss is already building one of the best classes.

The Rebels have eight players committed already and currently rank No. 3 in On3’s team rankings and No. 4 overall by 247Sports. For those curious, LSU is ranked No. 56 by On3 and No. 42 by 247Sports.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

