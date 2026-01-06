Ole Miss keeps its core: Lacy, Chambliss lead wave of key returns

Former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin may still recruit some of his former players to leave Oxford for the swamps of Louisiana, but it won’t be the Rebels’ best players.

On the same day news broke quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had secured a deal to return to Ole Miss next season (pending approval of his waiver for another year of eligibility), rumors began circulating about another important Rebel returning in 2026.

Tuesday morning, Ole Miss made it official: All-American running back Kewan Lacy will be a Rebel next season.

“It’s great. I’m so thankful to be here and for all the support from my coaches fans teammates,” Lacy said on Sunday before his return was announced. “It’s been a phenomenal year. I just give all thanks to God and just keep going.”

Tuesday morning’s announcement officially put to rest the worst fears Ole Miss fans had after Kiffin left for LSU. Kiffin also brought along several offensive assistant coaches, including running back coach Kevin Smith. That led many to believe Lacy might follow Smith to LSU

Lacy wasn’t the only Ole Miss player whose return next season was announced Monday.

Sugar Bowl hero Lucas Carneiro, punter Oscar Bird, edge Princewill Umanmielen, safety Ladarian Clardy, cornerback Jaylon Braxton, and defensive tackle Jamarious Brown were all officially announced their return to Ole Miss next season.

Ole Miss is now set to bring back almost every key player (with eligibility remaining) from this year’s team that is headed to the College Football Playoff semifinal in Arizona.

And if that wasn’t enough good news for Ole Miss fans this morning, the Rebels secured their fifth transfer portal commitment. Defensive lineman Michai Boireau has reportedly committed to Ole Miss.

.🦈 — Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) January 6, 2026

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

Outgoing Rebels