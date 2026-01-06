Updated odds, predictions, tv listing for CFP semifinal game

No. 6 Ole Miss will laned in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl against No. 10 Miami.

The Rebels remain the underdog in the eyes of oddsmakers for the College Football Playoff semifinal game. But a spread of 3.5 points is close to being a tossup.

One reason why the Hurricanes are favored is their defense. Ole Miss will face the best defense its seen all season that ranks No. 4 in scoring defense (13.07 ppg) and No. 10 total defense (285.1).

“They have a great defense, very physical,” Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling said about Miami’s defense. “They run to the ball very well. They’re very good at the D-line position also, so just looking forward to the challenge and grateful for the opportunity.”

Miami’s defense ranks very similar to Oklahoma in most statistical categories and the Rebels found success against the Sooners in Norman, Okla.

“There’s schematically differences, but this reminds me very much of, like, those great Seattle Seahawks teams, that you don’t have to go out there and try to confuse them because whatever you do, all right, they’ve seen a thousand times,” Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said. “They know how to cover the routes. They know how to match the things. They know what’s coming their way. They don’t do too much that they’re going to be confused when you present them something different. But they get off. They play fast.”

One thing helping out the Rebels is they have one of the two best offenses Miami has faced (Notre Dame is the other). It should make for a fascinating matchup in a little more than 48 hours.

Miami

Out

LB #9 Malik Bryant

WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw

Questionable

DB #2 Damari Brown

DL #44 Cole McConathy II

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Probable

DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.

Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

LB #34 Raymond Collins

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

Probable

TE #4 Caleb Odom

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

TE #8 Dae’Quan Wright

WR #19 Cayden Lee

CB #28 Dante Core

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34

Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Miami: -164

Ole Miss: +138

Total