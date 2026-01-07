Can Ole Miss’ defense replicate its formula against Carson Beck?

In his last two seasons, Carson Beck has only lost four games he started at quarterback in.

With Miami this season, Beck has lost games to Louisville and SMU. With Georgia in 2024 he lost to Alabama and, of course, Ole Miss. (He didn’t start for Georgia in its CFP loss to Notre Dame last season.)

Beck hasn’t had an opportunity to avenge any of those losses until now. No. 10 Miami is set to face No. 6 Ole Miss in a College Football Playoff semifinal game Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.

For Beck, the Rebels may look the same wearing the same powder blue tops and white pants as that 2024 game. The Rebels may even play similar, but Beck knows things are different.

“Obviously, this is a totally different team, different scheme, being here in Miami compared to Georgia,” Beck said earlier this week. “But again, you look at their entire defense, they fly to the ball, they swarm, they give a lot of different looks, coverages, blitzes, things of that sort.”

Ole Miss, statistically, did have a better defense in 2024 than it does in 2025 and did force Beck into one his worst games.

Beck completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 186 yards. He didn’t have any touchdowns, but did throw an interception and was sacked five times.

But statistics don’t tell the full story. After all, Ole Miss is in a CFP semifinal this year and played in the Gator Bowl last season.

“Maybe the statistics won’t really be there. But you look at their defense, they’re very, very talented,” Beck said. “The D-line, they have some really, really good pass rushers. They try to stuff the run with different types of pressures and looks and things of that sort. I’ve been able to play against this DC (Bryan Brown) twice now. He’s done some really, really good things against our offense when we’ve played.”

In less than 48 hours, we’ll find out if Brown, Pete Golding and the rest of the Rebels’ defense can force Beck into another bad day.

Miami

Out

LB #9 Malik Bryant

WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw

Questionable

DB #2 Damari Brown

DL #44 Cole McConathy II

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

LB #34 Raymond Collins

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34

Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Miami: -164

Ole Miss: +138

Total