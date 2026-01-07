How to watch No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss men’s basketball

Ole Miss men’s basketball team has a tough challenge in its second SEC game of the season.

The Rebels host No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday night at SJB Pavilion. Led by hall of fame coach John Calipari and one of the nation’s best freshman, Ole Miss needs to be at its best.

Arkansas has wasted little time announcing itself as a national player this season.

The Razorbacks ripped through non-conference play with a 10-3 record, highlighted by statement wins over No. 6 Louisville and No. 16 Texas Tech. SEC play didn’t slow them down either. In their conference opener, Arkansas welcomed No. 19 Tennessee to Fayetteville and sent the Volunteers home with an 86-75 loss. The Hogs now sit No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, with a top-30 NET ranking to match.

Much of that success starts with freshman phenom Darius Acuff Jr. One of the nation’s top recruits in the 2025 class, Acuff is averaging 19.5 points per game (fourth-best in the SEC) while also dishing out 6.0 assists, second in the league. Veteran forward Trevon Brazile anchors the glass at 7.0 rebounds per game.

Arkansas plays fast and plays smart. The Razorbacks rank among the nation’s best in fastbreak scoring, three-point shooting, free throws made and overall scoring, all while committing fewer than 10 turnovers per game. Their depth is just as dangerous, with the bench pouring in over 35 points a night.

How to Watch: No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss

Who: No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 52-36

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 83, Arkansas 80 (2025 SEC Tournament)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Oklahoma, 86-70

Last time out, Razorbacks: def. No. 19 Tennessee, 86-75

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 57

Blocks: James Scott, 20

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 19

Arkansas Top Performers

Points: Darius Acuff Jr., 19.5 ppg

Rebounds: Trevon Brazile, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Darius Acuff Jr., 84

Blocks: Trevon Brazile, 19

Steals: Meleek Thomas, 20

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas: -3.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arkansas: -192

Ole Miss: +158

Total