Gameday morning roundup ahead of CFP semifinal

Welcome to gameday for what is the biggest game in Ole Miss football history.
The Rebels are one win away from competing for a national championship, which would be the first time Ole Miss was in contention for the sport’s top prize in more than 60 years.
Of course, No. 10 Miami would also like to end its two decades-long championship drought, too. Either way, someone will be making history Thursday night inside State Farm Stadium.
ICYMI: What does EA CFB 26 think will happen in Fiesta Bowl?
Kickoff is less than eight hour away and there’ll be more from us throughout the day, including some predictions in the afternoon. For now here’s an updated listing of the Rebels’ and Hurricanes’ injury reports, tv listing and betting odds.
Note: State Farm Stadium is a done, so weather won’t be a factor.
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Miami
Out
- LB #9 Malik Bryant
- WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw
- DL #93 Donta Simpson
Questionable
- DB #2 Damari Brown
- DL #44 Cole McConathy II
- DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.
Ole Miss
Out
- CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
- LB #34 Raymond Collins
- OL #76 John Wayne Oliver
- OL #71 PJ Wilkins
Probable
- DE #5 Kam Franklin
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)
- When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1
- Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34
- Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Miami: -3.5 (-102)
- Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Miami: -164
- Ole Miss: +138
Total
- Over: 52.5 (-112)
- Under: 52.5 (-108)