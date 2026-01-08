Gameday morning roundup ahead of CFP semifinal

Welcome to gameday for what is the biggest game in Ole Miss football history.

The Rebels are one win away from competing for a national championship, which would be the first time Ole Miss was in contention for the sport’s top prize in more than 60 years.

Of course, No. 10 Miami would also like to end its two decades-long championship drought, too. Either way, someone will be making history Thursday night inside State Farm Stadium.

ICYMI: What does EA CFB 26 think will happen in Fiesta Bowl?

Kickoff is less than eight hour away and there’ll be more from us throughout the day, including some predictions in the afternoon. For now here’s an updated listing of the Rebels’ and Hurricanes’ injury reports, tv listing and betting odds.

Note: State Farm Stadium is a done, so weather won’t be a factor.

Miami

Out

LB #9 Malik Bryant

WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw

DL #93 Donta Simpson

Questionable

DB #2 Damari Brown

DL #44 Cole McConathy II

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ole Miss

Out

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

LB #34 Raymond Collins

OL #76 John Wayne Oliver

OL #71 PJ Wilkins

Probable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7 (1951)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 3 Georgia, 39-34

Last time out, Hurricanes: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami: -3.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Miami: -164

Ole Miss: +138

Total