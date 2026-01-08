Fiesta Bowl Anthem: Robert Parks Finds the Right Lane

Some Ole Miss stories begin in packed stadiums or crowded tailgates. Others start much closer to home.

For Robert Parks, the path to writing a Fiesta Bowl song began with a family video, a toddler-sized Hotty Toddy cheer, and a reminder of why music has always mattered to him.

Parks was born in Jackson and moved to Nashville nearly 30 years ago with songwriting in mind. Like many musicians, real-world responsibilities eventually took precedence. Full-time work filled the calendar, but music never disappeared. Writing songs and playing with friends stayed part of his life, even if it remained a hobby rather than a career.

That changed recently when Parks found himself writing again with renewed energy. New AI-based music tools made it easier to turn ideas into polished demos, cutting down the time between inspiration and a finished track. The quicker process sparked momentum, and the songs started coming.

Then came the video.

Parks’ grandnephew went viral after his grandmother shared a clip of the 15-month-old reciting the entire Hotty Toddy cheer. The reaction surprised everyone. Weekly videos followed, capturing the child’s expressions before, during, and after Ole Miss games. A small fan base formed, and just like that, the whole family was all-in on Ole Miss football, alumni or not.

Ahead of the Sugar Bowl, Parks’ sister suggested pairing one of the videos with an original song. Parks took the idea and ran with it, writing “Ole Miss Yes Ma’am.” The response was immediate and encouraging, especially among fans who stumbled across the song online.

With Ole Miss headed to the Fiesta Bowl, Parks was handed another assignment. Write something new. Write something that fits.

The result was Right Lane, a track that leans into Rebel confidence and game-day optimism. For Ole Miss fans, the title needs little explanation. It captures a mindset more than a moment, the feeling that comes with believing your team belongs exactly where it is.

“Right Lane” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, with purchases also available through the iTunes Store. Parks has launched his music site with three songs so far and says many more are on the way. What started as a family moment turned into a creative reset.

And if Ole Miss finds itself playing for something even bigger, Parks is already looking ahead. Another video could surface. Another song could follow.

For now, “Right Lane” stands as a reminder that some of the best Ole Miss traditions are not planned. They just happen, one family moment at a time.