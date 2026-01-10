Rebels in NFL: when former Ole Miss players suit up for playoffs

Ole Miss fans won’t struggle to find some of their favorite ex-Rebels in action for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card round playoff games.
At least one former Ole Miss football player will be in every playoff game this weekend, starting with Princely Umanmielen and the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon and ending with DK Metclaf and the Steelers on Monday Night Football.
Here’s the full schedule of Rebels in NFL playoff games.
Saturday
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.
- Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears | 7 p.m. | Prime Video
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Last Week: Had three tackles in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF
Sunday
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | CBS
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Last Week: Had two catches for 24 yards and one touchdown in a 35-8 win against the Jets.
- Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Last Week: Did not play in a 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Last Week: Did not play in a 24-17 loss to the Commanders.
- Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots | 7 p.m. | NBC
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Last Week: Had two catches for 29 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Broncos.
- Season: 30 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Played all 59 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.
- Season: 5 GS, 17 GP
Monday
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Last Week: Was suspended for a 26-24 win against the Ravens.
- Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs
First Round Byes
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had three catches for 45 yards in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.
- Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.
- Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
- Season: 2 GP