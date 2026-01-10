Rebels in NFL: when former Ole Miss players suit up for playoffs

Ole Miss fans won’t struggle to find some of their favorite ex-Rebels in action for this weekend’s NFL Wild Card round playoff games.

At least one former Ole Miss football player will be in every playoff game this weekend, starting with Princely Umanmielen and the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon and ending with DK Metclaf and the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Here’s the full schedule of Rebels in NFL playoff games.

Saturday

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Recorded two tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears | 7 p.m. | Prime Video

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had three tackles in a 19-16 loss to the Lions.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF

Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had two catches for 24 yards and one touchdown in a 35-8 win against the Jets.

Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Did not play in a 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Did not play in a 24-17 loss to the Commanders.

Season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots | 7 p.m. | NBC

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for 29 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 30 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played all 59 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in a 38-10 win against the Dolphins.

Season: 5 GS, 17 GP

Monday

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Was suspended for a 26-24 win against the Ravens.

Season: 59 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

First Round Byes

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had three catches for 45 yards in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks