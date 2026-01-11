Ex-Auburn QB Deuce Knight commits to Ole Miss

For the last week former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight has been rumored to have nearly done deal with Ole Miss. His visit this weekend was a mere formality and he wasn’t expected to leave Oxford without committing.

Turns out all of that was correct.

Knight committed to the Rebels on Sunday morning, likely answering the plethora prayers being sent up by Ole Miss fans at church.

The Rebels were linked to Knight even before Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver request was denied. That denial made signing Knight an even higher priority. There’s still a chance Chambliss gets to play next year through legal action, which would give Knight, a true freshman, a year of learning and development.

Knight is originally from Lucedale, Miss. and only saw limited action for Auburn last season. He played in two games and completed 17-of-25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

The other QB visiting Oxford

With the NCAA denying Chambliss’ waiver, a need for a second quarterback from the transfer portal was made. The Rebels set their sights high for this one and were able to bring in ex-Florida quarterback DJ Lagway for a visit.

Lagway’s visit comes only a couple of days after he committed to Baylor and began helping that program recruit other players. Then Chambliss had his waiver denied and the Rebels convinced Lagway to come for a visit.

Lagway was one the top recruits coming out of high school and saw plenty of action as a true freshman. During the 2024 season, he played in 12 games and threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

He and the Gators entered the 2025 season with high hopes, but those hopes vanished faster than a sudden rain shower in Florida. Lagway had a mix of good and bad games as he finished with 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With Knight officially in the fold for 2026, it’ll be interesting to see if Ole Miss continues and completes its pursuit of Lagway.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

Outgoing Rebels