Ole Miss adds speedy wide receiver and ex-LSU RB to transfer class

UPDATE: Well, this is awkward.

Moments after hitting publish on this story and refresh social media sites, Ole Miss lands another commitment from the transfer portal.

Former LSU running back JT Lindsey has committed to the Rebels, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

BREAKING: LSU transfer RB JT Lindsey has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports🦈https://t.co/TBqmGvvLvr pic.twitter.com/nih0XIF44G — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 12, 2026

Lindsey didn’t see any playing time as a true freshman last season with LSU. He was a highly recruited running back out of Alexandria Senior in Louisiana and was a consensus four-star prospect by the major recruiting services.

Original story

Ole Miss has made some big splashes in the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball. Now its working on the offensive side.

Former Kentucky wide receiver Cameron Miller has reportedly committed to Ole Miss after catching 13 passes for 141 yards this past season. He’s only the third offensive player added to the Rebels from the transfer portal, joining offensive lineman Carius Curne and quarterback Deuce Knight.

BREAKING: Kentucky transfer WR Cameron Miller has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/vyZ4PlOsSp — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 12, 2026

Miller just wrapped up his freshman season and played in eight games, so he won’t have redshirt. At 5-foot-11, 167 lbs., Miller is a good replacement for Winston Watkins, who entered the transfer portal and is expected to land at LSU. The Rebels also are losing De’Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III after they exhausted their eligibility and no announcement has been made regarding Cayden Lee’s future.

Miller was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was the No. 14 recruit in New Jersey. Nationwide, he was ranked No. 31 among receivers. He was also a member of his high school’s track team, running the sprint races. He chose Kentucky over offers from other schools like Wisconsin and Michigan.

Ole Miss’ new wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington likely played a large role in bring Miller to Oxford. Washington was the wide receivers coach at Kentucky before coming to Ole Miss.

According to his player profile on Kentucky’s website, his favorite family recipe to make is fried chicken. Miller should fit in just fine in Oxford.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

Outgoing Rebels