Ole Miss loses LB Chris Jones commitment from transfer portal

Ole Miss had been building a strong transfer portal class that’s ranked in the top 10 by both On3/Rivals and 247Sports, the two major recruiting services.

That ranking is about to change with the latest news out of Oxford.

Former Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones has decommitted from the Rebels. No word as to which school caught Jones’ interest or why he decommitted, but Jones shared a post reporting the decision. In today’s world, that’s good enough to be a confirmation.

Jones was one of the first players to commit to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal. His decommittment is one of the bigger surprises in this transfer portal cycle for the Rebels.

We’ll leave the speculation about why Jones made his decision for when something actually comes out. It could be another school offering more money or role with more playing time. Or Ole Miss could’ve informed him their plans for him were changing based on decisions by other players.

But this can serve as a good reminder that transfer portal recruiting is a lot like high school, nothing is official until something is signed. Even then that won’t stop certain coaches from trying to get a player to enter the portal (see the recent Demond Williams and Washington situation for an example).

It’s also plausible that Jones ends up re-committing to Ole Miss in the next day or two.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

Outgoing Rebels