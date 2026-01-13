Ole Miss adds former Oklahoma OL Troy Everett to 2026 transfer class

Ole Miss has its 12th member of its 2026 Transfer Portal Class.

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Troy Everett has signed with the Rebels, according to reports by On3/Rivals and 247Sports.

Ole Miss has signed Oklahoma center transfer Troy Everett, @chris_hummer and I have learned. Made 12 career starts at OU. pic.twitter.com/5uXSHNNNjb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 13, 2026

Everett will have one season of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury in September while with the Sooners.

“He had a season-ending injury a week ago last Tuesday,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said in September. “I hate that for him. It’s just devastating. Same injury with the other knee he had a little over a year ago. He was having a really good year and he’s a great leader.

“He’ll have to lead in a different type of way and I’m hurt for him with all the pain and sacrifice that he’s been through. But he’s really tough and he’ll move on and forward. He’ll find another way to use all the leadership qualities that he has to help us.”

Before the 2025 season, Everett played in 17 games in two season with the Sooners. Before that he played two seasons at Appalachian State where he earned second-team All-American honors.

Now, Everett will bring his leadership qualities and exceptional talent (when healthy) to Oxford.

Everett played center at Oklahoma and Ole Miss already has its returning starter at center, Brycen Sanders, slated to return in 2026. But you can never have enough good offensive linemen, especially at center that’s one of the two most important positions along the offensive line.

Ole Miss is still reportedly set to host Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Que McBroom later this week. Should the Rebels sign McBroom they’ll have a solid offensive line to go into 2026 with.

Sanders, right guard Patrick Kutas and left guard Delano Townsend (after a brief trip into the portal) are all set to return to Oxford next season. Add in Carius Curne, one of the highest rated blockers in the portal and it’s easy to see why Kewan Lacy would choose to stay in Oxford.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

Outgoing Rebels