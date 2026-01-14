Everything to know about Ole Miss at No. 21 Georgia basketball

Ole Miss got its first SEC win of the season, which should be a confidence booster to a struggling team. However, whatever confidence the Rebels didn’t come from just one win.

“I’ve always believed confidence comes from preparation,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “If you’re prepared, you’re confident. If you’re not, you’re not. We all remember walking into a test unprepared, hoping for the fire alarm to go off. Basketball isn’t much different. When you’re at the free-throw line with the game on the line, have you earned the right to make that shot? What did you do in the summer, on weekends, before and after practice?”

Winning may not be a confidence booster, but it does provide some good vibes and feelings around a team.

“I don’t think winning magically gives you confidence, but it does validate that what you’re doing works — competing on the boards, winning the turnover battle, getting special performances, and contributions from everyone,” Beard said. “We did a lot of good things against Oklahoma. Not many teams will go into Norman and play the way we did. Arkansas played extremely well against us, too. Sometimes you play well and don’t win. Getting a win just allows everyone to sleep better for one night and focus on the next opportunity.”

That next opportunity is coming up in a few short hours when the Rebels face No. 21 Georgia in Athens, Ga. Here’s everything to know about the matchup:

Ole Miss

All available

Georgia

All available

How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 21 Georgia

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) at No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 78-48

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 63, Georgia 51 (January 4, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Missouri, 76-69

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. South Carolina, 75-70

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 15.1 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 7.2 rpg

Assists: Illias Kamardine, 65 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Illias Kamardine, 22 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 23 (1.4 avg.)

Georgia Top Performers

Points: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 16.9 ppg

Rebounds: Somtochukwu Cyril, 6.1 rpg

Assists: Marcus Millender, 61 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Blue Cain, 29 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Somtochukwu Cyril, 44 (2.8 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia: -10.5 (-102)

Ole Miss: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Georgia: -780

Ole Miss: +530

