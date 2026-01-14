Everything to know about Ole Miss at No. 21 Georgia basketball

Ole Miss got its first SEC win of the season, which should be a confidence booster to a struggling team. However, whatever confidence the Rebels didn’t come from just one win.
“I’ve always believed confidence comes from preparation,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “If you’re prepared, you’re confident. If you’re not, you’re not. We all remember walking into a test unprepared, hoping for the fire alarm to go off. Basketball isn’t much different. When you’re at the free-throw line with the game on the line, have you earned the right to make that shot? What did you do in the summer, on weekends, before and after practice?”
Winning may not be a confidence booster, but it does provide some good vibes and feelings around a team.
“I don’t think winning magically gives you confidence, but it does validate that what you’re doing works — competing on the boards, winning the turnover battle, getting special performances, and contributions from everyone,” Beard said. “We did a lot of good things against Oklahoma. Not many teams will go into Norman and play the way we did. Arkansas played extremely well against us, too. Sometimes you play well and don’t win. Getting a win just allows everyone to sleep better for one night and focus on the next opportunity.”
That next opportunity is coming up in a few short hours when the Rebels face No. 21 Georgia in Athens, Ga. Here’s everything to know about the matchup:
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Ole Miss
- All available
Georgia
- All available
How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 21 Georgia
- Who: Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) at No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1)
- When: 6 p.m., Wednesday
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 78-48
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 63, Georgia 51 (January 4, 2025)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Missouri, 76-69
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. South Carolina, 75-70
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Points: Malik Dia, 15.1 ppg
- Rebounds: Malik Dia, 7.2 rpg
- Assists: Illias Kamardine, 65 (4.1 avg.)
- Steals: Illias Kamardine, 22 (1.4 avg.)
- Blocks: James Scott, 23 (1.4 avg.)
Georgia Top Performers
- Points: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 16.9 ppg
- Rebounds: Somtochukwu Cyril, 6.1 rpg
- Assists: Marcus Millender, 61 (3.8 avg.)
- Steals: Blue Cain, 29 (1.8 avg.)
- Blocks: Somtochukwu Cyril, 44 (2.8 avg.)
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Georgia: -10.5 (-102)
- Ole Miss: +10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -780
- Ole Miss: +530
Total
- Over: 160.5 (-115)
- Under: 160.5 (-105)