Brycen Sanders’ surgery won’t change Ole Miss’ transfer portal plans

Football is a violent sport and no position experience the violence like the players in the trenches.

Every single play of a football game has 8-10 big, strong bodies colliding into one another. Naturally, injuries are going to happen. Everything from a jammed finger to torn knee ligaments can happen in the trenches.

Sometimes those injuries require immediate attention. Others can be dealt with through rehab and having a high pain tolerance.

However, those picking the second choice above eventually have to attend to the injuries once the offseason begins. One important Ole Miss player is giving some injuries that much-needed attention.

Ole Miss center Brycen Sanders posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram account before a surgery to repair lingering ailments.

On3’s Jake Thompson reports that Sanders had been dealing with a torn rotator cuff since week four and a torn labrum. Thompson added that the torn labrum won’t be fixed through surgery, but through rehab instead.

Sanders will likely miss spring practices because of the rotator cuff surgery. Recovery from the surgery, according to a quick google search (we went to journalism school, not medical school), takes about 3-6 months.

Based on that timeline, Sanders should be ready to go well ahead of the start of 2026 practices.

Impact on transfer portal?

I don’t think Sanders’ surgery is impacting anything Ole Miss has done or will do in the transfer portal.

The Rebels received a commitment from Oklahoma’s Troy Everett on Tuesday, who started seven games at center for the Sooners in 2024 (missed most of 2025 with an injury). He’ll probably get a lot of the first-team reps at center in spring practices and be a good piece for depth during the regular season.

Or Everett plays so well during spring practices, he earns the starting job or at least sets up a position battle during preseason practices.

Either way, the Rebels are looking good along the offensive line. Sanders will be back, as will Patrick Kutas and Delano Townsend in the interior offensive line. Former LSU lineman Carius Curne is a smart bet to start at one of the two vacant tackle positions.

The other tackle spot is very much up in the air. Ole Miss is still working to retain Devin Harper, who has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. But Ole Miss is also bringing in ULM’s Que McBroom for a visit this week. Both are contenders for starting at the other tackle position.