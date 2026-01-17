Princewill Umanmielen’s portal exit hits a wall at Ole Miss

Things are about to get very interesting in Oxford.

Ole Miss didn’t have any surprise, last-minute entries into the transfer portal on Friday, the final day of the portal window opening. It did land another commitment from a Syracuse wide receiver, Johntay Cook.

The big news, though, concerns one of the two players to decide to leave Ole Miss after signing contracts to return in 2026.

According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz, Ole Miss is “not currently expected to process” Princewill Umanmielen’s transfer portal entry.

Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels, sources tell @mzenitz and me for @CBSSports. They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry.https://t.co/MJcEICTfLx pic.twitter.com/L7VajcL7vh — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 17, 2026

Umanmielen and Devin Harper announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal despite having social media posts by the school announcing their returns in 2026. They had signed contracts and Ole Miss made decisions based on having them in the fold next season.

Harper has already committed to LSU, so his portal entry was processed. But not Umanmielen’s.

What happens next will be very interesting. Not just for Ole Miss, but for the sport as a whole. At some point, players signing a contract has to mean something. Washington held the line a week ago when quarterback Demond Williams decided to enter the transfer portal after singing a deal worth a reported $4 million. The Huskies said no and Williams didn’t enter the transfer portal.

Now it’s Ole Miss saying no to another player wanting to enter the transfer portal after signing a new contract.

New Wide Receiver

Cook’s commitment came late in the day Friday and could help offset the loss of Cayden Lee, should Lee leave Ole Miss. However, nothing has been reported about Lee entering the transfer portal. In that case, Cook provides a lot of depth for a talented crop of wide receivers.

BREAKING: Syracuse WR Johntay Cook is transferring to Ole Miss he tells @247Sports. The former Top247 WR caught 45 passes for 549 yards last season pic.twitter.com/g6GqDyS7Kh — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 17, 2026

Cook originally began his collegiate career at Texas after being a five-star recruit at DeSoto High School in Texas. He spent two seasons in Austin and caught 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

After those two seasons, Cook sought a transfer to Washington but ended up stepping away from football due to personal reasons. Last season he returned to the field at Syracuse and caught 45 balls for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

Outgoing Rebels