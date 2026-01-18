Ole Miss adds former South Carolina tight end Michael Smith

Ole Miss continues to add to one of the nation’s best transfer portal classes this offseason.

The Rebels’ landed a commitment from former South Carolina tight end Michael Smith.

Smith spent two seasons with the Gamecocks, but didn’t see much playing time. He has 12 total catches in his collegiate career for 126 yards and a touchdown. He’ll join a tight ends group that’s returning Luke Hasz, Caldeb Odom and Hunter Bradley from this season.

Starting tight end Dae’Quan Wright is headed to the NFL. Hasz figures to slide into the starting position and Odom will be used more as a receiver than tight end in 2026.

Ole Miss also added Michigan’s Brady Prieskorn from the transfer portal. Smith is an addition for depth at the position, but could end up seeing a lot of playing time in the right conditions. He’ll fill the role Trace Bruckler had for Ole Miss this past season.

Bruckler had just five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, but his contributions in blocking and on special teams were invaluable. Smith will likely be asked to replicate those contributions.

Smith is the 22nd member of Ole Miss’s transfer portal class.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

TE Michael Smith (South Carolina)

Outgoing Rebels