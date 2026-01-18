Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to action at Georgia

At some point this week, Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McCuin-McPhee will appear on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Sirius XM! Live.

This comes after McCuin-McPhee mentioned Smith by name while talking about comments the ESPN personality made about Oxford.

“I’m tired of the whole narrative, Stephen A. Smith and all these people coming in and making all these false narratives about Oxford and Oxford, Mississippi,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I live here every day and at some point, they have to be comfortable with knowing that Ole Miss has evolved. Whatever it was in the past.”

Oxford Residents and Ole Miss fans guess what? I’ll be appearing on the Stephen A. Smith show next week on Sirius XM! LIVE on Mad Dog Sports Radio! ❤️💙🚀 #HottyToddy I’m looking fwd to it! Details coming soon! #NoCeilings — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) January 17, 2026

That interview should be interesting, but before that happens, the Rebels have to face a Georgia team looking to avenge an earlier loss to Ole Miss.

No. 16 Ole Miss handed the Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season in both team’s SEC-opener, 79-62 in Oxford. Georgia bounced back from that loss to defeat Texas A&M, 64-56, but then lost its next two games against No. 6 LSU and No. 2 South Carolina.

“I really respect them,” McPhee-McCuin said about Georgia. “I think they’re a tough team, especially at Georgia. Any game on the road is tough in the Southeastern Conference.”

Both teams had bye weeks this week and Sunday morning’s game will be the first in seven days for both teams.

“I think they’re going to do the same things that we’re going to do,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re going to look at the film, and we’re going to see what we did well, and then we’re going to see what we didn’t do so well and try to correct those things.

“I think they’re going to do the same thing, so it’s going to come down to the team that shows the best improvement from game to game. They have a bye week, too, so I’m sure they’re going to work on stuff.”

We’ll find out soon enough who had the better week off shortly. Here’s everything to know about Sunday morning’s game:

How to Watch: No. 16 Ole Miss at Georgia

Who: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-3, 1-3 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Sunday

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 38-18

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 79, Georgia 62

Last time out, Rebels: def. Mississippi State, 93-68

Last time out, Bulldogs: loss to No. 2 South Carolina, 65-43

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.2 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.3 rpg

Assists: Sira Thienou, 50 (2.6 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou 35, (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 41 (2.2 avg.)

Georgia Top Performers

Points: Dani Carnegie, 18.2 ppg

Rebounds: Dani Carnegie, 5.9 rpg

Assists: Trinity Turner, 78 (4.6 avg.)

Steals: Trinity Turner, 32 (1.9 avg.)

Blocks: Zhen Craft/Aicha Ndour, 16 (1.1 avg.)

Ole Miss

All available

Georgia

Out