Photo by Taylor Graham-HottyToddy.com Images
Photo by Taylor Graham-HottyToddy.com Images

Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in divisional round

BY Taylor Hodges

The odds are getting better and better that a former Ole Miss football player will be celebrating a Super Bowl win in three weeks.

With the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks all winning their respective NFL divisional playoff games, four Rebels are still playing.

The AFC title game between the Broncos and Patriots will feature Rebels on both sides, guaranteeing at least one representative the biggest game of the season.

Here’s how the former Ole Miss footballers performed over the weekend:

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

  • Last Week: Did not play in a 28-16 win against the Texans.
  • Season: 5 GS, 17 GP

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had one catch for seven yards in a 33-30 overtime win against the Bills.
  • Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
  • Playoffs: 1 reception, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Was active and played, but didn’t record any stats in a 33-30 overtime win against the Bills.
  • Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

  • Last Week: Recorded one tackle in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams.
  • Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF
  • Playoffs: 1 tackle

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had three catches for 32 yards in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Broncos.
  • Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD
  • Playoffs: 6 receptions, 62 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

  • Last Week: Was inactive for a 41-6 win against the 49ers.
  • Season: 2 GP

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

  • Last Week: Was inactive for a 41-6 loss to the Seahawks.
  • Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

Eliminated Rebels

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

  • Last Week: Had three catches for 25 yards in a 23-19 loss to the 49ers.
  • Season: 81 receptions, 1,028 yards, 7 TDs

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

  • Last Week: Had two catches for 20 yards in a 16-3 loss to the Patriots.
  • Season: 32 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Last Week: Had two catches for 42 yards in a 30-6 loss to the Texans.
  • Season: 61 receptions, 892 yards, 6 TDs

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

  • Last Week: Played 13 defensive plays and six special teams plays in a 34-31 loss to the Rams.
  • Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES

@ Copyright 2026 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.