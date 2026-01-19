Michigan State’s leading rusher commits to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss puts the finish touches on its 2026 transfer portal class, there’s going to be an interesting debate about which position group if the strongest.

It might be the secondary. It might be the offensive line. But its really starting to look like the answer may be at running back.

A day after landing a commitment from FCS All-American Joshua Dye, the Rebels picked up a commitment from Michigan State’s leading rusher this season, Makhi Frazier.

BREAKING: Michigan State transfer RB Makhi Frazier has Committed to Ole Miss, source told @On3 The 5’10 215 RB totaled 116 Carries for 520 yards & 2 TDs this season He was the top available RB in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/zR2AkdnaW9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 19, 2026

Frazier had 116 carries for 520 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans. With his addition, here’s how the Rebels’ running back roster is shaping up:

Kewan Lacy

JT Lindsey (LSU transfer)

Shekai Mills-Knight (returning Rebel)

Damarius Yates (2026 signee)

Joshua Dye (Southern Utah transfer)

Makhi Frazier (Michigan State transfer)

Lacy is the clear-cut No. 1 running back on the list, having set a new single-season rushing touchdowns record for Ole Miss with 24. But if Ole Miss plans to continue running an up-tempo offense, Lacy can’t be on the field for every play and still be effective/healthy.

Now, Ole Miss has plenty of options out of the backfield and it’ll be hard to predict the rotational order. That’s probably what new running backs coach Frank Wilson would call a good problem to have.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

TE Michael Smith (South Carolina)

RB Joshua Dye (Southern Utah)

OL Enoch Wangoy (Florida)

RB Makhi Frazier (Michigan State)

Outgoing Rebels