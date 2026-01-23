Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in AFC, NFC title games

Hot take alert: the NFL’s conference championship weekend is more exciting than Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s two championship games in one day and we don’t have sit through 10 hours of pregame shows. The commercials aren’t as good, but that’s an easy trade-off to make.

It’s a fun day and Sunday will see at least one former Ole Miss football player advance to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

The AFC title game between New England and Denver will see Rebels on each sideline. Ben Brown has started five games this season for New England’s offensive line, but hasn’t seen much playing time in two playoff games.

Evan Engram and DJ Jones will be on the other side for the Broncos.

In the NFC title game, the only Ole Miss alumnus apart of either team is Jared Ivey with Seattle. However, he’s been inactive for most of the season. That’s not likely to change this week as the Seahawks will face the Rams for a third time this season.

Here’s when you can see the former Rebels in action on Sunday.

Sunday

No. 2 New England Patriots at No. 1 Denver Broncos | 2 p.m. | CBS

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Did not play in a 28-16 win against the Texans.

Season: 5 GS, 17 GP

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had one catch for seven yards in a 33-30 overtime win against the Bills.

Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Playoffs: 1 reception, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Was active and played, but didn’t record any stats in a 33-30 overtime win against the Bills.

Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Seattle Seahawks | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 41-6 win against the 49ers.

Season: 2 GP

