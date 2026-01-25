Transfer Portal Tracker Update: Rebels add OL, lose Lee

Ole Miss came up just short of playing for a national championship, but there’ll be at least one Rebel with championship game experience under their belt.

Former Miami offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler IV has committed to Ole Miss less than a week after the Hurricanes lost to Indiana in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

According to Latish Kinsler, uncle and agent for the younger Kinsler, the newest Rebel is being “penciled in” at right tackle, he said to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

Based on who Ole Miss lost and gained in the portal, Kinsler would figure to be a contender to start at either of the tackle spots. If Kinsler ends up at right tackle, that could mean former LSU lineman Carius Curne could be the left tackle and Ole Miss keeps the same interior offensive line.

Cayden Lee Commits to Missouri

On Sunday, wide receiver Cayden Lee committed to Missouri.

This was surprising since multiple reports stated Lee would return to Ole Miss if quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is successful at obtaining another year of eligibility.

Either those reports were wrong or that plan is still in place and Lee will decommit from Missouri if Chambliss gets another year.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Lee was one of the team’s top receivers over the past two seasons, hauling in 44 passes for 635 yards and three touchdowns this year. That followed a sophomore campaign where he was second on the team in receptions (57) and third in receiving yards (874)

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

TE Michael Smith (South Carolina)

RB Joshua Dye (Southern Utah)

OL Enoch Wangoy (Florida)

RB Makhi Frazier (Michigan State)

S Tony Mitchell (Mississippi State)

LB Luke Ferrelli (Cal/Clemson)

Outgoing Rebels