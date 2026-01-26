Chancellor’s Letter Addresses Ice Storm Impacts and Campus Closure

Dear university community,

As the region, the City of Oxford and our university continue to experience the significant impacts of this ice storm, I want to begin by acknowledging the concern and uncertainty many are feeling. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community remain our highest priority. We are grateful for the deep dedication and care of our university teams and statewide and local first responders who are working diligently to respond and recover.

The devastation and disruption to our city, county and campus are tremendous, including power outages, downed trees, hazardous travel conditions and damage to buildings, homes and neighborhoods. Please take every precaution to remain safe as these dangerous conditions persist.

The City of Oxford remains under a Shelter in Place, and the university is closed for Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27. We will notify our campus of future adjustments to operations as we begin to fully determine recovery efforts. Under these challenging conditions, we are prioritizing the support of students, including a warming shelter and dining services. As conditions improve, our focus will be on restoring operations safely, prioritizing essential services and the needs of our students.

We are witnessing the strength and supportive nature of our community in action, especially during the immediate response and as we begin recovery efforts. Please continue to heed advice from local authorities and exercise extreme caution. Stay safe.

Sincerely,

Glenn F. Boyce

Chancellor

Original X Post