Rebels in NFL: Which former Ole Miss players will be in Super Bowl LX?

A former Ole Miss football player will be adding a Super Bowl championship ring to their closet this offseason.

With the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks advancing to Super Bowl LX in two weeks, either Ben Brown or Jared Ivey will be a Super Bowl champion.

Brown and the Patriots defeated the Broncos, who had two former Rebels on its roster, 10-7 in a snowy Sunday afternoon game. Brown wasn’t in the starting lineup, but did get on the field for some special teams plays.

Ivey has been inactive for much of the season (only two games played this season) and was inactive for Seattle’s 31-27 win over the Rams on Sunday night. Barring an injury, Ivey will likely be inactive for the Super Bowl.

But he’ll still get a ring for being on the active roster, if the Seahawks can prevent the start of a new dynasty in New England.

Here’s how the four Ole Miss alumni fared in their conference title games on Sunday.

Rebels in NFL

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Was active for the Patriots’ 10-7 win over the Broncos.

Season: 5 GS, 17 GP

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had two catches for 19 yards in a 10-7 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

Playoffs: 3 receptions, 26 yards

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Was inactive for a 31-27 win against the Rams.

Season: 2 GP

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had six tackles, two solo, two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in a 10-7 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Playoffs: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Season: 81 receptions, 1,028 yards, 7 TDs

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Season: 32 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF

Playoffs: 1 tackle

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD

Playoffs: 6 receptions, 62 yards

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Season: 61 receptions, 892 yards, 6 TDs

Playoffs: 2 receptions, 42 yards

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers