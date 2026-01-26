Rebels in NFL: Which former Ole Miss players will be in Super Bowl LX?

A former Ole Miss football player will be adding a Super Bowl championship ring to their closet this offseason.
With the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks advancing to Super Bowl LX in two weeks, either Ben Brown or Jared Ivey will be a Super Bowl champion.
Brown and the Patriots defeated the Broncos, who had two former Rebels on its roster, 10-7 in a snowy Sunday afternoon game. Brown wasn’t in the starting lineup, but did get on the field for some special teams plays.
Ivey has been inactive for much of the season (only two games played this season) and was inactive for Seattle’s 31-27 win over the Rams on Sunday night. Barring an injury, Ivey will likely be inactive for the Super Bowl.
But he’ll still get a ring for being on the active roster, if the Seahawks can prevent the start of a new dynasty in New England.
Here’s how the four Ole Miss alumni fared in their conference title games on Sunday.
Rebels in NFL
Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
- Last Week: Was active for the Patriots’ 10-7 win over the Broncos.
- Season: 5 GS, 17 GP
Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had two catches for 19 yards in a 10-7 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards
- Playoffs: 3 receptions, 26 yards
Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
- Last Week: Was inactive for a 31-27 win against the Rams.
- Season: 2 GP
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
- Last Week: Had six tackles, two solo, two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in a 10-7 loss to the Patriots.
- Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL
- Playoffs: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks
Eliminated Rebels
A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
- Season: 81 receptions, 1,028 yards, 7 TDs
Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
- Season: 32 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
- Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF
- Playoffs: 1 tackle
Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
- Season: 36 receptions, 417 yards, 4 TD
- Playoffs: 6 receptions, 62 yards
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
- Season: 61 receptions, 892 yards, 6 TDs
- Playoffs: 2 receptions, 42 yards
Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
- Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards